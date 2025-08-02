Diana Victoriano joins Easterseals Redwood as vice president of human resources and talent

Easterseals Redwood has announced Diana Victoriano has recently joined as new vice president of human resources and talent.

Victoriano brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources to the organization, which will aid in building high-performance teams, aligning ways to attract and maintain employees with organizational goals, and driving talent initiatives that create an inclusive workplace, ensuring Easterseals Redwood remains an accepting and well-rounded place to work.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this role with Easterseals Redwood and help ensure our workplace remains welcoming, and safe for everyone who walks through our doors each day,” Victoriano said. “Human resources isn’t always easy, but I’m deeply passionate about cultivating a culture where everyone feels they belong and can thrive. Joining an organization like Easterseals Redwood, which is already committed to building community beyond the organization, allows me to continue pursuing my passion alongside others who genuinely care about seeing everyone succeed.”

Victoriano has a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Miami University. Prior to joining the Easterseals Redwood team, she led the HR team at 84.51 and held various HR leadership roles with Kroger Co. for more than a decade.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Diana to the team here at Easterseals Redwood,” said President and CEO, Pam Green. “Our organization is deeply committed to empowering individuals from all walks of life to lead meaningful lives — and that includes our own dedicated team members, who work tirelessly every day to advance our mission. Diana’s values and leadership style will fit seamlessly with our organization’s values and culture, allowing us to continue to propel our work forward.”

Victoriano is also committed to giving back to the community outside of work and serves on the board of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, and previously volunteered on the board of Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank. She’s been recognized as a Power to Pursue Summit speaker, Queen City Game Changers participant, Cincinnati Chamber Power Squad participant, Progressive Grocer Top Women in Grocery Rising Star, and YWCA Rising Star.

Easterseals Redwood is a nonprofit working to empower children and adults with disabilities, military veterans, and people facing disadvantages to live full and meaningful lives.

