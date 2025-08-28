FIESTA NKY to hold ‘FIESTA at the Plate’ fundraiser September 19 at Thomas More Stadium in Florence

FIESTA NKY is inviting families, friends, and supporters to step up to the plate for a night of fun and impact at the organization’s FIESTA at the Plate fundraiser Friday, September 19, from 6-10 p.m. at Thomas More Stadium in Florence.

The evening blends baseball, dinner, dancing and live music into one community celebration.

FIESTA at the Plate will feature:

• Latin American food stations

• Live salsa music and dancing

• Interactive activities, including a batting competition and salsa competition

• Raffles and a split-the-pot fundraiser

• A chance to support families across Northern Kentucky in a meaningful way

All proceeds from FIESTA at the Plate will directly support FIESTA NKY’s mission: providing culturally relevant food assistance, connecting families to vital resources and offering education and outreach programs that empower Hispanic families to thrive.

Since opening on January 3, 2024, FIESTA has become the only food pantry in Northern Kentucky specifically aimed at addressing the growing needs of the Hispanic community. In its first year alone, FIESTA:

• Served 1,197 families through its Latino food distribution

• Connected 1,170 people to critical resources such as housing, employment, and healthcare

• Impacted 1,438 people through outreach events

• Reached a total of 3,805 people served in 2024

“Every ticket purchased is more than just a night out—it’s an investment in families who are working hard to build stability and self-sufficiency,” said Theresa Cruz, founder and CEO of FIESTA NKY. “This event is about joy, community and standing together for something bigger than ourselves.”

The FIESTA at the Plate is open to guests 21 and over. Additional information and tickets are available online through the event website.

FIESTA NKY