Government briefs: Roundup of news from Ft. Mitchell, Park Hills, Florence, Covington, Campbell County

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

FORT MITCHELL



James Parsons, from Keating, Muething, and Klekamp, came to the Fort Mitchell council meeting last week to explain what happens next in the project on Royal Drive as far as traffic management. This helped council members to understand the ordinance that was on the agenda for a first reading and spelled out the closing and vacating of parts of Royal Drive and Grace Avenue.

An ordinance passed which amended the ordinance on parking regulations and another passed which amended this year’s budget.

The first reading of an ordinance set the rate for the park tax which hasn’t been changed since the early 1980s.

A first reading of an ordinance set the garbage rate for the city at $210.36 annually, as the last extension on their contract with Best Way.

Another first reading of an ordinance set the tax rate at $.108 per $100 off assessed value.

PARK HILLS

Park Hills city council listened to the first reading of an ordinance which sets the tax rate at $.17 per $100 of assessed value of property.

Another first reading of an ordinance allows employees who have been at the city over 20 years to receive six weeks of vacation. Council member Emily Sayers suggested a more gradual increase in amount of vacation.

Council was divided on the issue of the adoption of the PDSKC Z21 zoning code. Half of the members wanted to table the issue, but the other half didn’t, so the resolution was read and passed.

Council approved Mayor Kathy Zembrodt’s appointment of Noah Braden to the Economic Development and Business Committee.

FLORENCE

Florence city council discussed an extension of an agreement between the Kenton County Fiscal Court and the city of Florence for the purpose of providing senior services. Council member Diane Whalen asked if they had an original agreement so they could extend it and was told by attorney Thomas Nienaber that there was an old agreement that he had found. Mayor Julie Aubuchon said that Kenton County wanted to give some money to the city for the services for the Kenton County residents, but since there wasn’t a lot of information, the issue was held until next meeting.

Council member Whalen asked about a letter that has gone out to residents recommending a company Home Serve, that helps with expenses for sewer pipes and water leaks. Public Works Director Eric Hall apologized to council that they had to find out about the program on social media. He explained a little about it and said it has been recommended by the Kentucky League of Cities, the National League of Cities, and Kentucky Rural Water and after researching the company he felt that it was a good thing for the city to recommend it to residents. Hall promised to have more information for council members.

In a related issue, Hall explained about a new program called AquaHoc, and it will monitor how much water people use, so that if they have a leak they will be alerted. Council member Whalen said people should check with their homeowners insurance to see if they already have protection for water and sewer leaks.

The second reading of an ordinance passed which establishes a disability signage program.

Mayor Aubuchon explained that due to a rumor on social media that there was a problem with the water in the Aquatic Center, the city had the Health Department come and test the water, which resulted in no problem with the water. No complaint was ever made directly to the city, just online, so the city decided to quell the fears and the testing proved negative.

James Leach, a resident, came to thank the EMTs for helping him when he had an emergency at La Rosa’s pizza place.

COVINGTON

Covington city commissioners listened to a presentation on Linden Grove Cemetery by Pete Nerone, Chair of the board of Overseers for the cemetery. He said they have been having some trouble getting enough people for the board, but as of now they have 7 of the nine they need, and the remaining two members have to be appointed by the county and the city.

He talked about how the cemetery is deficient in greenspace and tree canopy, but they have applied for and received the first of four arboretum status, and at this time they are close to a level two.

He hopes to be able to institute walking tours once or twice a year. He said they have put markers on at least 140 trees, and they hope to do more. They have put markers on notable graves, one of which is William McQuery, a baseball player who became a police officer and was killed in 1900, shot in the chest on the Suspension Bridge.

Mayor Ron Washington thanked Nerone for always saying yes when asked to serve in the city.

An ordinance passed which made the new budget for this fiscal year legal, and another ordinance officially changed Holman Street to Holman Avenue. A third ordinance vacates a portion of Washington Street in the Covington Central Riverfront site.

Several residents came to state indignant feelings about the situation that occurred on the Roebling bridge last month. Mayor Washington preceded the comments by saying that they are committed to transparency, but it does take time to go through the body cam footage of the 50 plus officers at the scene and then screen the footage for any privacy issues. But he promised it will be out as soon as possible. The other commissioners also stated that they are committed to finding answers.

TAYLOR MILL

Taylor Mill Mayor Dan Bell started the meeting last week by announcing that Wolf Road is finished. He gave a shout out to Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann because when the state gave the $600,000 to fix the road, the county took over the project, but it was delayed, and while a project is delayed the prices go up. Bell said that the county volunteered to pick up the cost overrides, and Riegler Blacktop was the company to do the work and they did a great job.

CAO Brian Haney brought up the project of the flagpole that they want to be installed at the corner of Kentucky 16 and Kentucky 3716. Commissioners had agreed to put a flag there, and Mayor Bell said it was a good time to put it in for the country’s birthday and the city’s anniversary. Haney said it would be a 50-foot fiberglass flagpole with two 8 by 12 foot flags, and electric wiring. He told the commissioners they would have to do a budget amendment for the cost of $16,300, which they would round up to $17,000, and the public works department would install it.

Commissioner Mark Kreimborg said he and CAO Haney have been getting complaints from a resident on Manor Drive about Rumpke picking up the trash before 7 a.m., which violates the contract that specifies pickups after 7 a.m.

CAO Haney said that the company had contacted several cities to ask if the trucks could start their pickups earlier due to the intense heat, and they had agreed, along with the other cities. But Commissioner Kreimborg said the resident had a point, even if he was the only complaint they received. Commissioner Caroline Braden said hers is always picked up by 6:30 am and she never hears it. Commissioner Dan Murray agreed that he didn’t hear when they picked his up, but he is always up early anyway. He suggested that maybe the driver could put Manor Drive later in his schedule, so it would be later in the morning. No final decision was made.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

County Administrator Matthew Elberfeld explained to commissioners a problem about a piece of property in Silver Grove that was supposed to have been part of a legacy from Ed Morscher back in 1972. Once the property was discovered to exist, they also found out that a family next door had been taking care of the property for all these years. So the county will quitclaim the deed and allow the family to purchase the lot for a nominal sum. Commissioners passed the resolution.

Another resolution passed which allows the county to be part of a statewide emergency mutual aid and assistance agreement. This does not nullify any other agreement with other cities and counties.