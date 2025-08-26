KCPL book fair was opportunity for community to connect with local authors face-to-face

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune contributor

On Saturday, the Erlanger Library was more than just finding a quiet spot to read a book. It was filled with laughter, conversation, and the excitement of readers meeting local authors face-to-face.

The Local Author Book Fair was a fantastic event for the entire family. It provided a place for local authors to meet and greet their community, for patrons to shop, listen to book pitches, and put their minds to the test with book trivia.

Connecting writers to the community is a priority for authors. According to writer Crystal Caudill, “I love giving back to the community and interacting with readers of all types. Having conversations with other booklovers is one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling aspects of my job.”

While the authors favored meeting their readers, the children had the most fun during storytime. They listened to books about books and clapped their wiggles out. There was also “shopping” for kids, which brought out 90’s Scholastic Book Fair nostalgia. There were pencils, accessories for pencils, stickers, and more. This was 7-year-old Oliver’s favorite part, “I loved the fidget toy and making my own book.”

As children enjoyed stories and crafts, parents were invited to attend a workshop: Writing Your Memoir. This course was taught by Jessica C. Hindman, an Associate Professor of English at Northern Kentucky University and recipient of both the Outstanding Junior Faculty Award and the Excellence in Research, Scholarship, & Creative Activity Award.

The Book Fair also gave the opportunity for readers to ask their favorite authors questions. Mike DeCamp, author of fiction, non-fiction, and podcasts, was asked which genre was his favorite, “My first love is fiction,” but he also enjoys sharing his heart through faith-based non-fiction and loves the opportunities through his podcast.

Beyond workshops and meeting readers, many authors participated in the “Open Mic” to share their books. Watching each author step up to the mic was a lesson in bravery. None of them would have been there without the boldness to share their words, the willingness to navigate publishing, and the confidence to show up.

It was especially heartwarming to stroll through a book fair at a library. The Kenton County Public Library is open seven days a week and is a special place to many. Children’s book author and illustrator, Andrea Shepherd, described it best, “When I go to a library I have this excited feeling of exploration. There are endless possibilities. There’s so much to learn, places to go, people to meet, stories to experience, art to take in. You never really know what you will find.”

Libraries are just that – endless possibilities. “They contain vast opportunities for people young and old to go places, see things, and participate in adventures they’d never be able to experience otherwise,” according to DeCamp.

The next time you’re looking for something new to do, a family outing, or even a date night, check out your local library. You won’t need a pass, your name on the VIP list, or pay for parking. You’ll find a place, like Caudill says, that is a “sanctuary […] a place to go to process the world through books, to learn new things, and to lean into the wisdom and knowledge of the librarians who run them.”

The Kenton County Public Library offers four locations to serve all in the NKY area. Their mission is to preserve yesterday, enrich today, and inspire tomorrow.

Jennifer Jahn, a contributor to the NKyTribune, lives in Northern Kentucky with her pastor husband, four children, seven chickens, two ducks and one mischievous Bernedoddle who has an appetitive for socks. She homeschools and finds joy in reading and writing and has published several children’s books. She, too, is a member of Boone County Word Weavers.

(Editor’s note: Connect with your local library to see all they have to offer: Kenton County Public Library, Campbell County Public Library, Boone County Public Library)