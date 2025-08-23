Kenton Co. Attorney Stacy Tapke named to attorney general’s first Child Support Advisory Council

The Kentucky Attorney General’s officeannounced appointments to the first-ever Child Support Advisory Council.

The Council is made up of 10 County Attorneys from across the Commonwealth and will assist the attorney general’s office in improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Department of Child Support Services. Attorney General Russell Coleman created the Council by executive order earlier this year.

Coleman introduced the Council and its members in Lexington during the final day of the annual Kentucky Prosecutors Conference. He was joined by Amy Burke, who has been named the first-ever Chief of Child Support for the Office of the Attorney General.

Coleman praised the group for taking on what he called a “no fail mission” saying in part, “They come from counties large and small, from communities in the East to the far West. But they all share a common commitment to serving our kids and strengthening the financial stability of Kentucky families.”

“We are so grateful to have a colleague and friend like Attorney General Coleman leading the effort,” said Madison County Attorney Jennie Haymond, whose office handles an average of about 4,500 cases a year. “Everyone on this Council shares a common goal: we want to make things better for Kentucky’s kids.”

The first-ever Child Support Advisory Council includes:

• Clay County Attorney – Joseph White

• Fayette County Attorney – Angela Evans

• Grayson County Attorney – Jeremy Logsdon

• Jefferson County Attorney – Mike O’Connell

• Kenton County Attorney – Stacy Tapke

• Logan County Attorney – Joseph Ross

• Madison County Attorney – Jennie Haymond

• Marshall County Attorney – Jason Darnall

• McCracken County Attorney – Cade Foster

• Spencer County Attorney – Corey Thomas

In 2023, the General Assembly passed legislation sponsored by Senator Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, to move the Commonwealth’s child support function from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services into the Attorney General’s Office. The transition took place on July 1, with minimal disruption to those delivering child support services, and most importantly for the children and families who depend on them.

In the last fiscal year, the program handled more than 220,000 cases and collected over $336 million. Learn more about the Attorney General’s Department of Child Support Services at www.ag.ky.gov.

Office of Kentucky Attorney General