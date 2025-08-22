Kentucky Farm Bureau’s 61st annual State Fair Ham Breakfast raises $10 million for Kentucky charities

Thursday’s 61st Annual Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Country Ham Breakfast and Charity Auction at the Kentucky State Fair brought in a combined winning bid of $10 million in support of Kentucky charities, continuing the longstanding tradition of generosity that has made this event one of the Commonwealth’s most anticipated gatherings.

During the live auction led by Auctioneer Rylan Shea, dozens of attendees eagerly bid for a chance to take home the prized ham. Eventually, Kelly and Joe Craft and Central Bank combined their bids and will each donate $5 million to causes across Kentucky. This year’s Grand Champion Country Ham, weighing in at 16.5 lbs., was produced by Josh Poling of Broadbent’s Country Hams in Kuttawa.

This is the second time the Crafts and Central Bank have partnered on the winning bid, with their joint donation of $10 million in 2023 making a difference in the lives of thousands of Kentuckians.

“Each year, this breakfast brings Kentuckians together to celebrate agriculture and to give back in meaningful ways,” said Eddie Melton, KFB President. “I am proud of how this event continues to grow in impact and tradition. Together, we’re showing that when our rural and urban communities unite around Kentucky agriculture, we can make a difference across the Commonwealth.”

The Crafts were out of town but sent their representative, Jennifer Barber of Frost Brown Todd, to bid on their behalf.

“Kelly and Joe Craft would like to thank Kentucky Farm Bureau for hosting this wonderful event again this year,” said Barber. “They hope their charitable contributions will help improve the lives of Kentuckians across the Commonwealth. This year’s $5 million donation will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County Craft Innovation Campus, the Craft Academy at Morehead State University, and building houses in Eastern Kentucky through the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises.”

Central Bank’s $5 million bid will be distributed to a variety of Kentucky charities, continuing its legacy of philanthropic giving. Beneficiaries are expected to include:

• University of Kentucky Athletics

• Markey Cancer Center

• Gatton College of Business & Economics

• University of Kentucky Alumni Association

• Transylvania University

• University of Kentucky Med Center

• BMW Academy

• Keeneland

• St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Northern Kentucky University Athletics

• Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky

• The Brighton Center

• Kentucky Derby Museum

• Louisville City Stadium

• Eastern Kentucky University and EKU Athletics

• Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE)

• Kit Carson Commons of Richmond

• Georgetown College

• Asbury University

• The Hope Center

• Revolving Affordable Housing Fund

• Child Advocacy Center

“We are honored to once again support the Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast and Charity Auction,” said Luther Deaton, Chairman, President & CEO of Central Bank. “This event is about more than a winning bid — it’s about making a lasting impact. Our team is proud to give back to charities that strengthen communities and provide hope for Kentuckians across the state.”

This year’s ham was presented to attendees by Miss Kentucky 2025, Ariana Rodriguez, with more than 1,600 people filling the South Wing B Conference Center at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Among those addressing the sold-out crowd were Senator Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, KFB President Eddie Melton, and other state and community leaders.

Since its inception in 1964, the Country Ham Breakfast and Charity Auction has raised nearly $54 million for nonprofit organizations and other charities across Kentucky.

Kentucky Farm Bureau

Featured photo: The prize ham (By McKenna Horsley/Kentucky Lantern)