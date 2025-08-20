Kentucky Realtors market data shows $1.55 billion in real estate sales across Commonwealth in July

Kentucky Realtors recently released housing market data for July 2025, showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $1.55 billion.

Complete market details for Kentucky in July include:

• Total sales volume: $1.55B, up 9.6% year-over-year (YoY), up 1.65% month-over-month (MoM)

• Total number of listings sold: 4,737, up 3.6% YoY, up 1.68% MoM

• Median sales price: $279,900, up 5.6% YoY, down 1.81% MoM

• Days on the market: 14, up 3 days YoY, up 1 day MoM

• New listings: 6,802, up 8.7% YoY, up 4.8% MoM

• Months of supply: 3.22

“With another month of more than $1.5 billion in total sales, Kentucky’s real estate market is maintaining its seasonal strength as we approach the end of summer,” said Barb Curtis, president of Kentucky Realtors. “The median sales price up 5.6% year-over-year is great for sellers, however, buyers are still benefiting as the number of new listings and days on market continue to increase. Inventory is staying on the market longer, so buyers have more to choose from and can engage confidently when looking for their dream home.”

Total sales volume in July reached $1.55 billion, reflecting a 1.65% increase month-over-month (MoM) and a 9.6% increase year-over-year (YoY). Both the number of new listings and the number of listings sold saw an increase with 6,802 new listings and 4,737 transactions completed in July. The median sales price is up 5.6% YoY to $279,900, and the average number of days on the market increased slightly both MoM and YoY to 14 days.

Kentucky Realtors reported 3.22 months of inventory available across the state, down from 3.27 in June. Inventory is calculated monthly by taking a count of the number of active listings and pending sales across Kentucky on the last day of the month. Anywhere between four and six months of inventory is considered a steady market.

“Despite Kentucky’s inventory being below what is considered steady, the market across the Commonwealth remains strong. As we’ve seen so far this year, both buyers and sellers continue to engage with confidence,” said Josh Summers, CEO of Kentucky Realtors.

In addition to keeping up with market trends, Kentucky Realtors encourages buyers to explore housing affordability factors using the Purchasing Power Calculator, a tool that puts the power in consumers’ hands and helps buyers learn how changes in income, down payment or interest rates could affect their ability to purchase a home.

The comprehensive tool shows buyers how many listings are available and pertinent trends – such as average bedrooms and square footage for their price range – in their desired area. For more information and to access the tool, visit kyhousingfacts.com.

Data sourced and aggregated from participating Kentucky Realtors member board content as taken on August 15. Data is subject to revision.

