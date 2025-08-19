Kentucky State Fair crowns largest watermelon and largest pumpkin winners — on display through August 24

The annual Largest Pumpkin and Watermelon Contest weigh-in took place last week in the West Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center showcasing some of the heaviest homegrown produce in the state.

This year’s champions included a massive 1,621-pound pumpkin grown by Josh Monin and a 258.4-pound watermelon from Nick McCaslin.



New in 2025, there was a higher premium payout for the 1st Place Largest Pumpkin. This year, the payout increased from $1 per pound to $2 per pound if the 1st place pumpkin weighs over 1,000 pounds.



The winning gourds and all that competed are on display in the West Hall through the remainder of the Kentucky State Fair.

The State Fair runs through August 24 at the fairgrounds in Louisville.

