Kentucky State Fair kicks off 11-day run featuring all the best from Commonwealth’s 120 counties

The Kentucky State Fair officially kicked off its 11-day run Thursday, launching one of the Commonwealth’s most cherished traditions. In true fair fashion, opening day ceremonies included seasoning the first Kentucky Proud corn on the cobs.

“Each year, there is only one spot where you can experience All Things Kentucky All in One Place, and that place is the Kentucky State Fair,” said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, which owns and operates the Kentucky State Fair. “We’re excited to spend the next 11 days showcasing all 120 counties of the Commonwealth, tasting Kentucky Proud products, awarding coveted blue ribbons, and enjoying the sounds of local and national artists.”

The Kentucky State Fair has something for everyone; explore hands-on learning in the livestock barns, cheer on world-class exhibitors at the World’s Championship Horse Show, and enjoy jaw-dropping blue-ribbon exhibits with a fistful of fried food. In addition to hundreds of activities throughout the Fair, several one-day-only events include the Largest Pumpkin and Watermelon Contest, new headlining acts in the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, and BEERFEST. This year only, the Commonwealth is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Wilderness Road with a unique exhibition in South Wing B. Fairgoers can see related artifacts and learn more about the historic trail, which carved a path adjacent to the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Hot Tips For 2025:

The newly renovated Gate 4 (off Crittenden Drive near Cracker Barrel) is open with more vehicle lanes to process guests more quickly and efficiently.

Weekends are anticipated peak days at the fair. Fairgoers are encouraged to arrive early and be patient as our team works quickly to get everyone parked. Arriving later in the day? The Veggie Lot (Lot V) off Phillips Lane will be the best parking.

Rideshare is a great option to help with parking congestion. Fairgoers can be dropped off just steps away from Gate 1at the old Bowling Alley lot then use the pedestrian entrance at Gate 1.

Take advantage of special promo days for great savings.

As the largest indoor fair in the country, fairgoers can beat the heat by visiting dozens of indoor exhibits or step outside to the entertainment tents with cooling stations.

A number of new food items are gracing the fair including an Ostrich Burger (one-day-only) in West Hall Courtyard, USA Today’s best cookie from Please & Thank You, and smoothie bowls in South Wing C. Find the location to all these items and more through the Kentucky State Fair App (available on Android and Google Devices).

No app? No problem. Plan your trip ahead of time to make sure you get to see everything you want with our digital Daily Schedule.

Fairgoers wanting to see livestock and animals while visiting will want to check the app or daily schedule as each day is different! On August 18, West Wing and Pavilion Barns are closed to be cleaned and prepped for arriving animals. Visiting on Monday? Goats will be available in West Hall, and there will be plenty of animals to see in Discovery Farm located in AgLand (South Wing A).

Ready to look the part of the fair? Official Kentucky State Fair merch is available online and on-site in North Wing Lobby.

The Kentucky State Fair minor attendance policy is in effect every day of the fair. Hours vary and are listed online.

Kentucky Venues