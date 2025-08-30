Kentucky Waterways Alliance hosts Confluence Commonwealth Sweep to remove litter near Licking-Ohio rivers

Kentucky Waterways Alliance is co-hosting cleanups across Kentucky in each of the seven major river basins as a part of the 2025 Commonwealth Sweep program. In 2024, KWA’s Commonwealth Sweep volunteers removed nearly 10,000 pounds of trash from Kentucky waterways across the seven major river basins.

The 2025 Commonwealth Sweep continues this work — and will be working in Northern Kentucky on September 6th.

Kentucky Waterways Alliance will host the Confluence Commonwealth Sweep cleanup to

remove litter near the confluence of the Licking and Ohio Rivers at General James Taylor Park and Randolph Park.

Following the cleanup, volunteers and community members are invited to join KWA at West Sixth Covington Haus for lunch and a happy hour from noon-2 p.m. as part of West Sixth for a Cause support for KWA’s mission.

KWA’s Confluence Commonwealth Sweep partners include Newport Aquarium, WAVE Foundation, West Sixth Brewery, Bluegrass Trout Unlimited, Banklick Watershed Council, ORASANCO, City of Newport, City of Covington, Covington Stormwater, Keep Covington Beautiful, Center for Great Neighborhoods,Campbell County Waste Management, KYEEC, Republic Bank, Seaguar, Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Stantec, and National Wildlife Federation, and the Red River Gorge Shuttle.

Located in North-Eastern Kentucky, the Licking River serves as a major tributary to the Ohio River and spans across 22 Kentucky counties. The Licking River Basin’s 3700 square miles of drainage holds more than 29,000 acres of important wetlands in this region and supports the withdrawal of more than 29 million gallons of municipal water a day from the variety of reservoirs, lakes, and streams. The Licking River gets its name from the many salt springs and licks that attracted prehistoric animals such as the Woolly Mammoth and Giant Mastodon.

This primarily rural river enters the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky in Newport and Covington, providing ample opportunities for paddlers and anglers interested in exploring one of Kentucky’s best native muskellunge waterbodies.

Kentucky Waterways Alliance partners with organizations and communities striving to protect their waterways while promoting community engagement.

Details

General James Taylor Park, 100 Riverboat Row, Newport KY, 41071

Registration: https://forms.gle/ZC6y5mp4SmvFoWgQ6 or kwalliance.org/events.

Timeline:

● 8:30-9 a.m.: Check-in at General James Taylor Park,

● 8:30-9 a.m.: Welcome and Safety Instructions

● 9:15 a.m.: Some volunteers will be shuttled to Randolph Park while others will stay at General James Taylor Park

● Noon: Cleanup ends

● Noon-2 p.m. Lunch & happy hour at West Sixth Covington Haus.

Kentucky Waterways Alliance