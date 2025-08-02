KY Department of Fish and Wildlife to host four dove quote hunts, applications open Aug. 4-15

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will host four dove quota hunts and three traditional mentor/youth dove quota hunts during the early part of dove hunting season, which opens on Labor Day, Sept. 1.

Hunters must submit applications for each of these dove quota hunts and will be randomly drawn depending upon availability. Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. (Eastern) Aug. 4 through 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

Dove quota hunts will be held at Big Rivers Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Crittenden County and the Welch Tract of Kentucky River WMA in Henry County. A hunt will be held at each location on Sept. 1, the traditional opening day of dove season, and again on Sept. 6.

The quota dove hunts at Big Rivers WMA run from noon (Central) to 5 p.m. The quota dove hunt on the Welch Tract of Kentucky River WMA is from 1 p.m. (Eastern) to 6 p.m. Hunters must be off the field by closing time. These fields will be closed in between the quota hunt dates to limit hunting pressure on the fields. They will open to all dove hunters starting Sept. 7.

Applications for dove quota hunts are available on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Migratory Bird Hunting webpage. Drawing results will be posted by Aug. 22. Drawn applicants must print a copy of the selection page and carry it with them in the field.

Drawn hunters are allowed to bring one guest. The guest must be accompanied by the drawn hunter. Guests must also carry a copy of the selection page.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will also hold three mentor/youth dove quota hunts on Sept. 1, with one each at Higginson-Henry WMA in Union County, Mullins WMA in Kenton County and a private land cooperator field in Lincoln County.

The rules for the mentor/youth dove quota hunts are unchanged from last year and are available on the Migratory Bird Hunting webpage, along with the application link. The online application period for these hunts is also Aug. 4-15.

The links provided for applying for these hunts will not be operational until Aug. 4. For more information, visit Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website at fw.ky.gov.