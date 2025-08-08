MAMMOUTH Music & Arts Festival to support Newport schools in a mammouth way

The MAMMOTH Music & Arts Festival, a multi-genre, multi-stage event, is expanding its community impact in 2025. In its second year, the festival has created a program to assist local schools in obtaining much-needed art and music supplies. Each year, a new beneficiary is chosen to receive assistance from the program. MAMMOTH Gives Back is dedicated to the mission of celebrating, supporting, and enhancing both performing and fine arts in the community.

For those who not only support this event but also the development of creative arts in our community’s youth, the festival plans to celebrate in a special way. To this end, it established MAMMOTH Gives Back. In its inaugural year, Newport Commissioner Mike Radwanski and First National Bank of Kentucky have led the way with a $5,000 total donation to jumpstart the fund. At the festival on October 5th, MAMMOTH and sponsors will present a check to Newport Independent School District for Music and Art educational programming.

MAMMOTH Gives Back’s first beneficiary is the Newport High School Creative Arts Program. Through this partnership, MAMMOTH Gives Back is able to support the program by providing students with everything they need to express themselves through performative and fine arts.

“First National Bank of Kentucky is proud to help sponsor the 2025 MAMMOTH Music & Arts Festival. We believe Northern Kentucky is full of talented musicians and artists, and this event promotes this talent while bringing the community together. Music makes people happy, and it’s even better that a portion of proceeds raised are going to support the Newport Schools Creative Arts programs,” said Corey Sidebottom from First National Bank of KY.

Radwanski said, “I’m excited to see MAMMOTH prosper into a festival that also includes growing the youth in our community. The partnership with the Newport High School Creative Arts Program will provide the next generation of Newport with the opportunity to express themselves through the arts, all while providing those attending the festival an opportunity to experience the growing culture that Newport has to offer.”

MAMMOTH isn’t just a festival. It’s a feeling — a moment when music, art, food, and friendship fill the streets, reminding us what makes this community so magical. It’s a celebration of community, a recognition of how art brings us together.

Anyone wanting to support the program can donate directly via the MAMMOTH website. A portion of the proceeds raised with this program goes back to supporting local schools and the community’s young aspiring artists, while the rest helps keep the MAMMOTH Music and Arts Festival free for all to enjoy.

Mammoth Arts and Music Festival (MMAF) is a not-for-profit corporation. The Devou Good Foundation (DGF) believes that building relationships through collaboration is key to bringing positive change to our community and has agreed to host the fiscal activities of MMAF.

For more information about the festival or this press release contact:

The MAMMOTH team, info@mammothnewport.com.