New Campbell County Education Foundation aims to empower students, strengthen community

A recently launched foundation in Campbell County will work to unite the community in support of Campbell County Schools.

Founded by longtime educators and community leaders Geoff and Toni Besecker, the Campbell County Education Foundation is dedicated to inspiring learners, removing barriers to opportunity, and uniting the community in support of a brighter future for every student in the Campbell County School District.

Geoff Besecker is a retired educator who served 28 years at Campbell County High School, while Toni Besecker spent 31 years teaching at Grant’s Lick Elementary School. The co-founders, who have been married for 30 years, also have four sons who attended schools in the district and graduated from Campbell County High School. Their shared passion for education and student success has laid the groundwork for a new era of community engagement and support.

Built on a vision to ensure that every Campbell County student has the tools, equitable opportunities, and support they need to thrive, the Foundation aims to become a driving force for student success both inside and outside the classroom.

“Education is the most powerful tool we have to shape our future,” said Geoff Besecker. “This Foundation is about more than academics. It’s about building a community that truly believes in and backs its students every step of the way.”

The Board of Advisors includes a passionate group of local leaders committed to this mission:

• Geoff Besecker

• Brian Sauerbeck

• Toni Besecker

• Steve Morris

• Gina Rittinger

• Tracy Smith

• Bill Voelker

In partnership with Horizon Community Foundation, the Campbell County Education Foundation will focus on three central pillars:

• Enlighten: Empowering the Campbell County Schools community with knowledge and resources to foster excellence in education, athletics, and extracurricular activities. • Engage: Reconnecting with Campbell County alumni and community stakeholders to create student-centered opportunities and support. • Impact: Delivering meaningful resources and initiatives that support students, athletes, and educators—promoting academic achievement, personal fulfillment, and long-term success.

“Our mission is clear,” said Toni Besecker. “We’re here to expand access to high-quality education, support excellence in and out of the classroom, and build a strong, united community dedicated to the success of every learner.”

Campbell County Education Foundation