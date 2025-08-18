NKY Chamber to host HR Trifecta Strategic Leaders Conference; sign up here

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in partnership with NKY SHRM will host the 2025 HR Trifecta Strategic Leaders Conference, a half-day event for HR professionals and business leaders, on Wednesday, November 12 at the Kenton County Public Library’s Erlanger Branch.

Running from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the half-day event will feature sessions examining three areas critical to organizational success: Recruitment, talent development and fostering a winning culture.

The event will kick off with an in-depth discussion on effective recruitment strategies, including an analysis of past results to pinpoint opportunities for improvement. From there, attendees will delve into ways leaders can cultivate and support their teams, ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges. The day will conclude with sessions focused on building stronger connections within teams, fostering a collaborative and unified workplace culture. The program has been approved for both HRCI and SHRM credits.

“The HR Trifecta is where strategy meets action. Each year, we bring together top experts who provide practical, results-driven insights to help leaders attract, develop, and keep exceptional talent,” said Nancy Spivey, vice president of Talent Strategies for the NKY Chamber. “This year’s program dives into three game-changing areas, recruitment, talent development, and building a winning culture, equipping attendees with the tools they need to drive lasting success in their organizations.”

The 2025 HR Trifecta featured speakers and topics, include:

• From Burnout To Buy-In: Cultivating a Culture That Develops & Retains Top Talent – Amy Goodson, CDP, SHRM-CP, Program Director, KY Manufacturing Extension Partnership

• Why People Work – Hint! It’s More Than The MOOLA – Dr. Merle Heckman, Master Trainer & Consultant, Dale Carnegie

• Game On: Transforming Training From Check-the-Box to Change-the-Behavior – Casey Webster, Founder & CEO, My HR Extension

Doors will open at 8 a.m. for networking and breakfast with programming beginning at 8:30 a.m. Advanced online registration is required. Tickets are $115 for Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) members, $125 for NKY Chamber members and $150 for future NKY Chamber members. An early bird rate of $100 is available for members through September 12. To register or for more details, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.

Information about sponsorships may be directed to Diana McGlade, dmcglade@nkychamber.com.