Prep Football Flashback: Ryle rushed for 581 yards in 2010 season opening victory over CovCath

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle opened the 2010 football season with a dominant 61-7 win over Covington Catholic on Friday, Aug. 20 that was one of several games played at University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium that weekend.

The Raiders finished with 581 rushing yards in the victory. Junior running back Travis Elliott picked up 286 yards on 22 carriers and scored four touchdowns. In the third quarter, he scored on runs of 62 and 57 yards.

Ryle’s defense recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes while limiting CovCath to 179 total yards. The Colonels’ only touchdown came on a kickoff return in the second quarter.

The other big scoring plays for the Raiders were a 52-yard interception return by Jake Nutter and 61-yard breakaway run by Tanner Pulice. Senior quarterback Conner Hempel provided 131 yards rushing and 64 yards passing.

Elliott finished his junior season with 2,215 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns. His senior season was cut short by a knee injury, but he ended his high school career with 4,745 rushing yards and 68 rushing touchdowns.

Both of those were Ryle team records when Elliott graduated. His rushing record was eclipsed in 2017 by Jake Chisholm with a 4,763 career total.

Here’s a look back at other Northern Kentucky high school football games that were played between Aug. 17-23 over the last five decades.

Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 — Campbell County junior quarterback Nathan Smith provided 347 total yards with his passing and rushing during a season-opening 28-18 win over Newport Central Catholic. Smith rushed for 189 yards and his third touchdown run late in fourth quarter clinched the win.

Friday, Aug. 19, 2005 — In the fourth quarter, Anthony Penny scored on 26-yard run to give Holy Cross a 14-6 lead in a game at Scott. The home team cut the margin to 14-12 on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Derek Martin to Zach Mucha, but the two-point conversion run failed.

Friday, Aug. 20, 1999 — Junior tailback Daniel Morrison rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns in Simon Kenton’s 38-11 win over Woodford County. Junior running back Aaron Heinrich rushed for 102 yards and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Mike Ballinger for the Pioneers, who won a season-opener for the first time since 1994.

Friday, Aug. 21, 1981 — Lloyd junior quarterback Steve Molitor threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in his team’s 21-0 win over Scott. Molitor also kicked two extra points and intercepted a pass. His two TD passes went to Greg Kunkel and Randy Brown.