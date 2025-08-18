Prep Football Previews: Newport coach says Wildcats will go as far as senior team leaders take them

By Chad Hensley

NKyTribune sports reporter

The 2025 Newport Wildcats will use a narrow 14-12 loss to Kentucky Country Day in the third round of last year’s Class 1A playoffs as motivation to finally win the first region championship in program history.

Newport teams have advanced to the region finals five times (1985, 1996, 2005, 2014, 2024) and have never been able to win the game that would put them in the state semifinals.

The Wildcats have seven starters returning on each side of the ball this season and coach Paul Wiggins expects seniors to take on leadership roles.

“Our team will go as far as our senior leaders will take us,” Wiggins said. “We have a nice allotment of young talent that if they play to their abilities then they will afford us options.”

Graduation hit the Wildcats hard. Wiggins had to find replacements for starting quarterback Jason Lee, top running back Rodzion Thompson and leading receiver Adonaje Lowe from last season’s 9-3 team.

Stepping into the starting quarterback role will be senior Kayveion Sharp and senior Kendall Buck-Barber will get the bulk of the carries at running back.

Last season, Barber scored nine touchdowns — seven receiving, one rushing, one on pass interception — for the Wildcats.

“Kendall Buck-Barber is very versatile and what I consider a utility-type of player,” said Wiggins, who returns for his second season at Newport. “Kendall brings experience and energy. Kay Sharp is a great athlete and is a fierce competitor who will take the helm at quarterback after playing at wideout last season.”

One underclassman that Wiggins has high expectations for is defensive end Sean Hurry, who is the team’s top returning tackler with 74, including 21 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

“Sean Hurry is a strong anchor for our defense,” Wiggins said of the 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior. “He will also contribute on the offensive side as well.”

One advantage Wiggins is counting on is his team’s overall speed, including that of returning two-way seniors Ayden Stachel and Carvonte Roper.

“We expect big things from Carvonte and Aiden this season on both sides of the ball,” Wiggins said. “Carvonte will take on more responsibilities as a utility player. Ayden Stachel is one of our top returning players and will balance heavier two-way responsibilities this season.”

Besides making a return to the region finals and possibly beyond, Newport would like to end the drought against bitter rival Newport Central Catholic, an opponent the Wildcats have not defeated since 1999.

In order to help his team prepare for NewCath and the rest of their district opponents, Wiggins has beefed up the non-district slate. Those opponent includes defending Class 1A state champion Sayre, a strong Class 4A program in Taylor County and Class 3A’s Lloyd Memorial among others.

“The non-district schedule is all about preparing the team for district play,” said Wiggins. “Growing and learning with the non-district schedule is what’s most essential. It always comes back to good consistency, discipline and commitment to the overall betterment of team.”

NEWPORT WILDCATS

2024 SEASON: 9-3 record, lost in region finals of Class 1A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 7 offense, 7 defense

DISTRICT: Class 1A, District 3 with Bellevue, Dayton, Newport Central Catholic.

HEAD COACH: Paul Wiggins Jr. (9-3 in one season at Newport, 76-46 in 11 seasons overall).

2025 SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 – at Ludlow, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 – LLOYD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 – GALLATIN COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 – TAYLOR COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 – at Paris, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – at Lexington Sayre, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 – vs. Newport Central Catholic at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 – BELLEVUE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 – at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 – at Harrison County, 7:30 p.m.