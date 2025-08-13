Prep Football Previews: Scott counting on varsity veterans, newcomers to earn berth in playoffs

By Chad Hensley

NKyTribune sports reporter

With the loss of 18 players from the 2024 team, Scott football coach Justin Franklin will be counting on fewer seniors and a batch of younger Eagles to potentially end a streak of three consecutive eight-loss seasons.

Franklin, who is in his second season with the program, is the first head coach the current senior class has had for more than one season. A few of them played on the last Scott team that made the Class 5A playoffs in 2022.

Getting to the playoffs this year will be a challenge. The offensive unit took the biggest hit from graduation with more than half of the team’s passing yards (568 of 1,116), 93.6 percent of the rushing yardage (672 of 718) and just under half of the receiving yards (531 of 1,116) departing.

This year’s roster has 12 seniors, six juniors and 30 sophomore for the coaching staff to build the Eagles’ offensive and defensive units

“We’re a young team again this year,” Franklin said. “The team culture is shifting, giving us more productivity in practice. We’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

After splitting playing time at the quarterback position last year, senior Trey Cook will be Scott’s full-time starter. In six games, he threw for 551 yards and six touchdowns while going 44-for-79 through the air with five interceptions.

“Trey Cook (will be) our quarterback,” said Franklin. “Trey is super smart and has a rocket arm. Trey is taking charge of the offense this year giving us several different looks.”

Cook’s top target will likely be senior Aaron Hampton, the team leader in receptions (31), receiving yards (345) and receiving touchdowns (5) in 2024.

Hampton could also line up at running back alongside Hunter Bradley. The senior duo recorded only 19 carries for 44 yards combined in 2024, but they will likely see a majority of the rushing load as well as play in the defensive secondary.

“Hunter has great hands and a tremendous nose for the ball on defense,” Franklin said. “He has really evolved into a positive leader for us.”

The Eagles’ defensive unit lost six starters from last fall. Hampton, Hardy, Kaiden Bohn and Braydon Ennis are the top returning tacklers.

Hampton was in on a team-high 39 tackles and Hardy was second on the team with 36. Bohn and Ennis combined for 22 solo and 21 assisted tackles up front.

Ennis and Ben Smiddy will be anchors on the offensive line that will be called upon to help improve the offensive output. The Eagles averaged just 183 yards and 18 points last season.

“Braydon and Ben have worked incredibly hard this offseason and had packed on enough muscle to create problems for anyone,” Franklin said.

With a competitive non-district schedule, the Eagles look to improve before facing their four district opponents. Those are the games that will decide if they return to the Class 5A playoffs in November.

SCOTT EAGLES

2024 SEASON: 2-8 record, did not lost qualify for Class 5A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 6 offense, 5 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 5A, District 6 with Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights.

HEAD COACH: Justin Franklin (2-8 in one season at Scott, 26-56 in eight seasons overall).

2025 SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 – at Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 – BULLITT CENTRAL, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 – at Clay County, 7:30 p.m

Sept. 12 – GRANT COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 – BOURBON COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – DIXIE HEIGHTS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Boone County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 – COOPER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 – at Conner, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at Holmes, 7 p.m.