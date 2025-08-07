Soccerama girls scrimmage matches include teams that won championship trophies last season

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

In last year’s Kentucky girls high school soccer playoffs, Highlands won the 9th Region championship and Simon Kenton was the 8th Region runner-up.

Those two teams will face each other at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in one of nine Soccerama matches at Cooper High School this week that will be the final scrimmages before the regular season starts on Monday.

The returning players for Highlands include seniors Kaylee Mills and Reese Wilkens, who were first-team selections on the Northern Kentucky Girls Soccer Coaches Association all-star team last season.

The Soccerama schedule has three matches scheduled on Thursday evening, Saturday morning and Saturday evening at Cooper.

The 18-team event also includes Campbell County, last year’s 10th Region champion, and Brossart, winner of the 2024 All “A” Classic state tournament.

One of the seniors on Brossart’s roster is Rachel Shewmaker, who was named first-team all-state for Regions 9-16 last season. The midfielder ended up scoring 66 points with 26 goals and 14 assists. She had three goals in the All “A” Classic state final and was named most valuable player.

Four teams with new head coaches — Beechwood, Ludlow, Holy Cross and St. Henry— will also take part in Soccerama. Beechwood’s opponent will be Walton-Verona. Both of those teams won region titles in last year’s All “A” Classic small-school state playoffs.

GIRLS SOCCERAMA AT COOPER HIGH SCHOOL

Online tickets available at https://gofan.co/event/3690528

Thursday session

Grant County vs. Ludlow, 5 p.m.

Dixie Heights vs. Great Crossing, 6:45 p.m.

Simon Kenton vs. Highlands, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday morning session

Walton-Verona vs. Beechwood, 8 a.m.

Holy Cross vs. Scott, 9:45 a.m.

Villa Madonna vs. Pendleton County, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday evening session

St. Henry vs. Newport Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Ryle, 6:45 p.m.

Cooper vs. Brossart, 8:30 p.m.