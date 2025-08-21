The Think Shop invites art lovers to 8th annual Think Square art show opening September 19 in Newport

Art lovers, mark your calendars.

The Think Shop is bringing back Think Square for its 8th year — a vibrant celebration of local creativity where 55 local artists showcase their work in the bold and compact 5” x 5” format.

Think Square 8 will be held at 811 Monmouth St.in Newport on Friday, September 19, with an opening reception on from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free, and refreshments will be provided. The 5″ x 5” art pieces will be available for purchase online at thinksquareart.com when the show opens September 22.

The Think Shop is inviting the community to join in for the event and discover the talent of local artists.

“Think Square has become a cherished tradition – a rare chance to see 50+ artists in one place, each bringing their own unique style to the 5” x 5” canvas,” said David Dalton, principal and owner of The Think Shop. “It’s a night where art, creativity, and community collide.”

The show will run on weekdays from September 22 to October 17 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All art will be for sale, coffering an opportunity to support local artists.

Established in 2003, The Think Shop and Red Hot Promotions develop and promote brands from global corporations to local small businesses, specializing in brand development, marketing services, and advertising.

