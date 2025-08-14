Thomas More enters second year of Niche direct admissions for high school seniors

Thomas More University has launched its second year of direct admissions through Niche, an online college connection platform.

Through the partnership, Thomas More offers direct admission to qualified high school seniors, reflecting a wider trend of colleges and universities across the U.S. streamlining the college admissions process for students and families.

Based on the information provided in their Niche profile, students who meet Thomas More’s enrollment criteria will immediately be notified that the University welcomes them to join the Saints community.

“Our first year partnering with Niche for direct admissions was a tremendous success,” says Justin Vogel, assistant vice president for enrollment at Thomas More. “Just under 20 first year students in our fall 2025 incoming class, who may have otherwise never considered Thomas More, received their admission offers through Niche.”

Direct admissions programs are expanding nationwide as forward-thinking institutions like Thomas More seek to break down barriers that keep many students, especially Pell Grant-eligible, first-generation, or underrepresented students, from pursuing higher education. This innovative outreach effort aligns with the University’s mission to offer a high-quality, values-based Catholic liberal arts education to students of all faiths and beliefs.

Every year, half of college-bound seniors create a profile on Niche, and more than 50 million rely on the platform to research and choose their best-fit college. With Niche Direct Admissions, students who meet criteria set by the institutions will instantly know their acceptance status, receive scholarship offers upfront, explore detailed information about the college, and begin the enrollment process – all within their Niche account. This program allows institutions like Thomas More to connect with more students beyond their local communities.

“Niche is changing how colleges connect with students and build their future classes,” says Luke Skurman, founder and CEO of Niche. “Niche Direct Admissions provides admissions teams the tools to deliver the speed, transparency, and personalization today’s students and families expect.”

“Our first incoming class with Niche Direct Admissions hails from across the country. As we look forward to our second year partnering with Niche, we celebrate the unique talents and experiences these new Saints will bring to the University community,” Vogel says.

For students interested in learning more about Niche Direct Admissions, visit niche.com.

