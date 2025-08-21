Tim Hughett: Calling 811 before you dig is essential to avoid unexpected and costly damage repairs

I still remember the day.

A four-inch-high pressure steel main gas line had been cut. The pressure from the gas line was causing the road to buckle. Ultimately, emergency responders closed a six-lane road during rush hour traffic, and we evacuated a nearby strip mall. The process to repair the damage was long and challenging.

Following the incident, I heard the same reasons why they didn’t call 811 I’ve heard many times:

“We’re not digging that deep, so I don’t need to call anything in.”

“We didn’t see any utility boxes, so there must not have been any utilities in the area to worry about.”

For the last 10 years, I have supported gas customer field operations for Duke Energy in Ohio and Kentucky. I currently serve as a field supervisor, where my No. 1 priority every day is ensuring my team goes home to their families in the same condition they came to work.

Multiple times each week, my colleagues and I respond to gas lines that were mistakenly cut. When I arrive on scene, the first thing I do is ensure the safety of both the public and my team. I identify hazards and develop a plan to safely isolate and repair the damaged line. Throughout the entire repair process, I maintain lines of communication with local residents, first responders and any additional Duke Energy team members who come on-site.

Calling 811 before doing any digging is essential. When you pick up the phone and dial 811, local utilities send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with above-ground stakes, flags or paint, which indicates restricted areas before a customer begins a digging project.

No matter the project, my advice remains the same – call 811 before digging. Whether it’s simple yard work or a long-term construction project, keep your community safe by making that quick call.

Thank you for helping me protect our community and my teammates.

Tim Hughett is field supervisor for Duke Energy in Ohio and Kentucky