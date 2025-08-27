Zach Calzada name Kentucky’s starting quarterback ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Toledo

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

As expected, Zach Calzada was named Kentucky’s starting quarterback on this week ahead of the season opener against Toledo on Saturday at Kroger Field.

Clazada, a transfer, fended off a late challenge from backup Cutter Boley to earn the starting job following successful seasons at Incarnate Word and Texas A&M.

“It wasn’t what Zach wasn’t doing, It was Cutter really playing well, in particular down the stretch of camp, I’d say, the last 10 days,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Monday. “He just seemed so much more comfortable, so much more confident in playing at a higher level. I think they were both playing good, and that, you know, we need that. As you know, it’s a very difficult schedule we have in front of us, and we need all hands on deck, and so I’m quite confident in both of those guys.”

Coming off a 4-8 season, the Wildcats reloaded and stocked the roster with 26 transfers, including Calzada, and Stoops hopes the experience will show as his squad prepares for the 12-game campaign.

“We’ve been working hard — you’ve heard me talk about it,” Stoops said. “(I’m) proud of this team and the work that we’ve done to get to this point, and it’s time to go tee it up. I’m glad game week is here. We have to go play some good football and, if we want to change the narrative, then we have to go play well. And our performance will dictate what’s said about us.”

The Kentucky coach added the Wildcats “should have no problem getting excited for this game.”

“It’s Game 1,” he said. “ It’s a very good opponent — all you have to do is look at the record and again, if our players want a change to the narrative, then we have an opportunity to do that. Here’s a team that a lot of people are saying has the chance to be in the playoff of the non-Power Four representatives.

“We have an opportunity to kind of showcase what we’ve been working on and I think my answer to that every week is it’s really about us and how we play, and it’s about our performance.”

Most preseason predictions have Toledo winning the Mid-American Conference. The Rockets finished 8-4 last season and return quarterback Tucker Gleason, who has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns at the collegiate level. Former Kentucky and Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum will be part of the Toledo backfield.

“They are definitely a worthy opponent …. last year with two Power Four victories beating a tough Mississippi State team,” Stoops said. “I know how hard it is to go into that environment (at Mississippi State) and win, and they obviously played extremely well last year. Then beat Pitt in the bowl game. You can see how resilient they are — six overtime win against Pitt, quite impressive.”

Nine no surprise

Stoops said he wasn’t surprised by the Southeastern Conference decision to switch from an eight to nine-game schedule beginning next season.

“I was prepared for that to come, and I think that’s where it was headed for a long time,” Stoops said. “I think the last official quote I had on that was I was tired of talking about it, bring it on, whatever it is, it is. Look at our schedule this year. It’s hard to get more difficult than that. We have a top five, top six most difficult schedule (in the nation) and next year it will be about the same.”

He added he’s in favor of keeping Louisville on the schedule every season moving forward.

“I think I was on record the last time we talked about that, and I said I was for that,” Stoops said.