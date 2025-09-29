Beshear announces updated isolation policies for Kentucky juvenile detention

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has signed two emergency regulations updating policies for restrictive housing, previously called isolation, for the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice.



Beshear announced the regulations last week and called them a strong plan to change the system, which has received criticism in recent years over care of youthful offenders.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a civil rights investigation into the conditions at eight of the state’s youth detention centers and one development center.

The governor’s emergency regulations require leadership within the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to review and approve time limits on restrictive housing for youth offenders, including more frequent medical and mental health evaluations, and training on the new policy for all DJJ staff who interact with youth.

“For years, the juvenile justice system was overlooked, and now we’re making sweeping changes to overhaul the system to enhance safety and help more kids reach the second chance they deserve,” Beshear said in a statement. “From supporting the hardworking DJJ staff who show up every day to offering more opportunities for youth and addressing needs like mental health, I am proud of the progress we’re making.”

The regulations say that the federal justice department “recommended that DJJ make changes to its regulations and policies governing the use of restrictive housing and protective custody placements.”

Kentucky Republican Auditor Allison Ball, who has battled the governor on a host of issues in recent months, said in a statement that she was “pleased” to see his changes following a 2024 audit from her office and the investigation by the Biden administration.

“The audit revealed harsh and alarming conditions in DJJ facilities,” Ball said. “Kentucky’s youth deserve better, and my office will closely monitor whether these regulations actually address the findings of my audit.”

Ball’s report said juvenile detention facilities are “significantly understaffed,” leading to “high levels of overtime” that “negatively impact recruitment and retention.” It also found the Detention Division of DJJ “lacks a unified strategic direction,” as facilities and major departments are operating in “silos” and “conflicting communication” led to confusion “regarding its detention mission.”

This story first appeared at The Kentucky Lantern, a part of StatesNewsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization. It is reprinted here by Creative Commons license.