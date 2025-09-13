Acoustic guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan to bring 50th anniversary tour to Village Theatre Sept. 17

Staff report

Multi-award winning acoustic guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan will perform at the Village Theater in Covington’s Mainstrasse on Wednesday, September 17.

Bensusan, a native of Oren, French Algeria, recently wrapped a sold-out tour of China in May, and since June, has more than 100 dates scheduled across the United states and Canada for the 50th Anniversary tour, “One Guitar – One Voice.”

Known for his mix of Celtic, folk, world music, new-age and chamber jazz sounds. Winner of the Independent Music Award for his live album “Encore”, Bensusan was voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine reader’s Poll and winner of the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album.

A renown World Music artist, Bensusan is known as “Mister DADGAD” for his mastery of the unique guitar tuning style.

Tickets for the Village Theatre show are available at www.cincyticket.com.