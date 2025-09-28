Aerotek staffing to host hiring event Wednesday for in-person job interviews for Jabil Florence

Aerotek, a provider of workplace solutions for manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, announced plans to hire 100 entry-level assembler and material handler roles each week at the Jabil Florence site through December.

The Florence facility supports Jabil’s global manufacturing operations in cloud and data center infrastructure. These roles offer excellent opportunities for job seekers looking for a career in high-quality, leading-edge manufacturing, engineering or supply chain using the latest technologies and processes.

Aerotek will host a hiring event on Wednesday, October 1, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Hilton Cincinnati Airport (Ballroom) to provide candidates with the opportunity to apply and interview in person. Salaries range from $18-$20/hr., depending on the role and the candidate’s experience. The opportunities are for contract roles for an approximate three-month period, with potential to transition from contract to hire.

The Hilton site is at 7373 Turfway Road in Florence.

During the same event, Aerotek will also be hiring for other entry-level positions in the area, including assembler, material handler and pick/packing roles. All positions are contract-based, with the possibility of conversion to full time, and pay ranges from $18-$20 per hour, depending on experience.



Interested candidates are encouraged to sign up for a 30-minute interview in advance here. Walk-ins are also welcome; please bring two valid forms of ID.



To find out more information or to view all current open positions in the Florence area, please visit Aerotek.com.