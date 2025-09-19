Aviatra Accelerators honors Women Entrepreneurs of the Year, pitch competition winners

Aviatra Accelerators held its annual Flight Night and Women Entrepreneur of the Year awards earlier this month at the 20th Century Theater in Oakley.

The event celebrated seasoned women entrepreneurs and business owners who are leading the way in the region, as well as emerging entrepreneurs positioned for the next phase of growth.

Aviatra announced its Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award winners and shared their success stories. The second annual awards recognized outstanding women business owners and highlighted exceptional achievements in six categories:

• Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: Shannan Boyer, Scooter Media • Woman Tech Entrepreneur of the Year: Katie Trauth Taylor, Narratize • Woman Health Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr. Sarah Crawford, Anchor Wellness • Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: Noelle Scheper, Motiv • Philanthropic Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: Rachel DesRochers, The Gratitude Collective • Veteran Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: Amy Holston, Holston’s Baking Company

Flight Night also featured a pitch competition highlighting early-stage women-owned businesses from Aviatra’s Momentum Accelerator, a 12-week program that equips entrepreneurs with the skills to strengthen their business and accelerate growth.

A $1,000 cash prize was awarded to Kris Richter for the best business pitch with Paint Playground.

Sue Thorwarth, Solutions With Sue, and Tammy Waldron, Towanda Wellbeing, tied for the pitch prize of Audience Fan Favorite.

Aviatra Accelerators