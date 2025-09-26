Boone, Campbell among Kentucky counties with lowest unemployment rates in KYSTATS latest report

Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties and rose in Martin County between August 2024 and August 2025, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.5%. It was followed by Fayette and Scott counties, 3.6% each; Cumberland, Harrison, Kenton, Oldham, Shelby and Todd counties, 3.7% each; and Boone, Bourbon, Campbell, Franklin, Graves, Jessamine and Washington counties, 3.8% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.8%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 8.1%; Lewis County, 7.4%; Elliott and Wolfe counties, 7% each; Carter and Jackson counties, 6.8% each; Harlan and Lawrence counties, 6.6% each; and Knox County, 6.2%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.3% for August 2025, and 4.5% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted August 2025 unemployment rate was released on Sept. 18 and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.9% in July 2025 to 4.7% in August 2025.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet