Campbell Co. seeks feedback on comprehensive plan at community open houses Sept. 9 and 10

Campbell County is inviting residents to attend two upcoming open houses to review and provide feedback on the draft Campbell County and Municipal Comprehensive Plan update. The plan will guide the county’s growth and development over the next 20 years, addressing land use, housing, transportation, economic development, and quality of life.

“These meetings are an important opportunity for residents to help shape the future of Campbell County,” said Cindy Minter, AICP, director of the Campbell County Planning, Zoning and Building Department. “Your input ensures this plan reflects the community’s values and priorities.”

The comprehensive plan update covers unincorporated Campbell County as well as the cities of Crestview, Southgate, Silver Grove, Melbourne, and Woodlawn. Draft materials include updated goals and objectives that focus on housing, public health and safety, cultural and recreational facilities, economic development, infrastructure, agriculture, and land use.

Public Open House Dates:

• Tuesday, September 9, from 4–8 p.m.

• Wednesday, September 10, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Both sessions will be held at the Campbell County Fiscal Court Chambers, located at 1098 Monmouth Street in Newport.

Guiding principles for the plan emphasize protecting property rights, fostering community engagement, supporting public-private partnerships, strengthening education and workforce development, providing diverse housing choices, enhancing recreational opportunities, and developing a safe, sustainable transportation system.

The Campbell County Planning, Zoning and Building Department encourages all residents to attend and provide input.

More information and draft documents are available at the Campbell County Comprehensive Plan website.

Campbell County Fiscal Court