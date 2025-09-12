Child Evangelism Fellowships holds local fundraiser, celebrates ‘Good News Clubs’

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

A beautiful informational and fundraising dinner was held recently for the Child Evangelism Fellowship, a Bible-centered, interdenominational, and worldwide organization. They can be found in almost 200 countries and in 11 counties in Kentucky. The night was sponsored by Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Guests enjoyed beautifully decorated tables, live music, and the chance to connect and fellowship over a delicious dinner. Once dinner was completed, the program began with emcee, Sarah Sleet, who did an outstanding job as she spoke about CEF, its beginnings, and the theme for the night – A Legacy of Truth.

“[CEF] [s]tarted in 1937 in California. Each year, over 80 Northern Kentucky volunteers work with the children in the local communities,” Sleet said.

In just this last year, their volunteers held 15 Good News Clubs in seven different school districts.

The keynote speaker Mark Whitacre, PhD, enthralled guests as he told his story and the legacy he thought he wanted to leave and the actual legacy he will leave to his family, friends, and the 17,000 employees of Coca-Cola Consolidated. There were audible gasps, laughter, applause, and even tears as he shared his transformation.

Whitcare said that he wishes he “had a CEF when I was a youngster that would have helped me build that Foundation.” This foundation, perhaps, would have kept him grounded. His story is so fascinating, Hollywood made a movie out of it, The Informant.

Gordon Hayworth, who once worked in the restaurant business, owned restaurants, a miniature golf course, a farm, a video arcade, a lube oil business, and is also a retired pastor after 27 years in public ministry, shared his story and the impact CEF had on his life. While attending the club, after school, Hayworth received a simple book with each page a different, solid color. Each color represented a piece of the Gospel. It took time, and even though Hayworth’s family circumstances did not improve, he says, “There’s a Child Evangelism Fellowship, Good News Club. I might have never been saved if it had not been.”

The night ended, honoring Martha and Bret Krebeck. Martha is CEFNKY’s local Director. She is the support for all local volunteers to guarantee that their clubs and events are encouraging and excellent.

CEFNKY offers the Good News Clubs, a weekly after-school program, Good News Club training, 100 Miles 100 Days 100 Dollars for Northern Kentucky’s Kids for Christ, Junior Youth Challenge, and party clubs for Valentine’s, Easter, and Christmas.

The Legacy of Truth dinner not only raised awareness of Child Evangelism Fellowship® but also supported their ongoing work in local schools and communities. The dinner celebrated not only the work of CEF, but also the heart of a community committed to its children.

If you are interested in finding out more about CEF, their clubs, events, or even how to volunteer, please visit their website at https://www.cefnky.com/