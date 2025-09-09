Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky allocated $100,000 from Opioid Settlement Funds

CHNK Behavioral Health (Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky) announces it has been allocated $100,000 in funding from the City of Florence’s Opioid Settlement Funds. This grant will support CHNK’s efforts to expand mental health and substance use treatment services, ensuring improved access to care for Florence residents.

The allocation from the City of Florence is part of its plan to use opioid settlement funds to support projects providing intervention, treatment, and recovery services for individuals with opioid use disorder or co-occurring substance use disorder and mental health issues.

CHNK’s services, which include prevention, early intervention, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and medication management, align with these criteria.

This funding will help CHNK cover the gap between the cost of care and Medicaid reimbursements, which often only cover 43%-75% of state Medicare rates, ensuring high-quality services for residents regardless of their payer source.

“We are incredibly thankful for this investment from the City of Florence,” said Rick Wurth, CEO of CHNK Behavioral Health. “This support is vital to our mission of providing an easier path to mental health for the communities we serve. By supporting our continuum of care, these funds will directly help us meet the needs of those struggling with substance use and mental health challenges right here in Boone County.”

This grant supports CHNK’s campaign, “An Easier Path to Mental Health,” which aims to expand its services throughout the Northern Bluegrass Region, including the City of Florence. As a recipient of these funds, CHNK will provide the City of Florence with an annual report detailing the type and number of services provided to its residents.

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky