Concours Devou, a most elegant vintage car show, is coming to Devou Park and the view is spectacular

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Dan Bosch, Jr. loves his cars.

“I was always into them,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “In fact, I bought my first car right out of high school. It was a 1967 Oldsmobile 442, convertible.”

And guess what – he still has it.

The Covington Catholic High School graduate has been traveling with his wife – Denise – to Concours shows nationally for years, he says.

“We serve as judges for the shows,” he said. “When we met Dr. Mark Moskowitz , the Chief Judge at a show in Charlotte, North Carolina, he told us, ‘You must have a show here.’”

Sunday, September 21st, the curtain rises on Concours Devou – or as Bosch says, “Concours with a View.”

“It will be the inaugural event here,” says Bosch, Jr., who serves as Chairman, Concours Devou, LLC. As for Denise, she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “Dan is the Chairman – I do everything else.”

The event is a high-end automotive showing celebrating rare, historic, and artistically significant vehicles, with Devou Park as the backdrop.

“It’s modeled after the Concours D’Elegance events around the world,” Bosch adds, “And it will showcase meticulously preserved and restored vehicles from private collectors as well as from institutions.”

For Bosch, well, it’s just another day’s work. He sees these autos daily.

“I have owned and operated Antiques Auto Shop in Hebron the past eight years,” he said. “We do restoration on cars – we have one from the Netherlands in the shop now.”

The weekend begins with an exclusive Concours Gala on Saturday, September 20.

The Drees Pavilion will offer live entertainment – music from the Sinatra-era and the Rat Pack – as well as fine dining and the first look at some of the world’s rarest and most extraordinary automobiles.

On Sunday, the spotlight turns to the Concours Devou Car Show, where automotive enthusiasts from around the nation will gather to showcase – and admire – some of the most iconic vehicles in history. From vintage classic to cutting-edge supercars.

“The event promises to delight car lovers and casual spectators alike,” Bosch says, “Offering an unparalleled experience of elegance, craftsmanship, and community.”

And more than cars, reminds Bosch, Concours Devou is an event with purpose.

“We have selected the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center as our charitable partner, with proceeds going to support their vital mission of protecting and empowering vulnerable children in our region,” said Bosch, a Northern Kentucky native who lives in the same Edgewood home his wife grew up in.

“The atmosphere,” he continued, “is certain to be a Concours event like no other in the world. The venue lends itself to a magnificent and intimate Concours, nestled in the hillside of Covington.

“With Devou Park’s sweeping skyline views as the backdrop, Concours Devou will establish itself as a must-attend event on the national automotive calendar.”

Tickets for the Gala and Car Show are available here.