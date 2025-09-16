Eight finalists selected in contest for public art installation at Covington Central Riverfront

Eight finalists have been selected to move forward in the competition to create a public art installation for the Covington Central Riverfront neighborhood.

The finalists were chosen from among 25 submissions received earlier this summer. A panel made up of local art experts, city stakeholders, and Covington residents reviewed each proposal before narrowing the field to eight.

The finalists’ submissions, which include physical models, printed images, and digital displays, will be showcased to the public through September 18 at the Hellmann Creative Center during open building hours, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. An after-hours showing will also take place on Thursday, September 18, from 5–8 p.m.

The artists’ artwork can be viewed at The Carnegie website.

Community input is a key part of the selection process. Visitors will be able to review each proposal and leave comments directly for the artists in on-site comment books.

The public will also have an opportunity to hear directly from the artists. On Tuesday, September 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Carnegie, each finalist will present their work, explain their inspiration, and share why their piece would serve as a landmark contribution to the Central Riverfront neighborhood. Each presentation will be limited to five minutes, followed by time for audience questions and comments.

“We are very pleased with the range and diversity of submissions that we received,” said Matt Distel, executive director of The Carnegie. “You’ll see a broad range of interpretations of the themes represented in the finalists, which include both locally and nationally known artists, and a range of experiences from people who have completed other landmark pieces to artists submitting their first piece of public art.”

After a winner is selected, installation is expected to take place in spring 2026, weather permitting.

The competition, coordinated by The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center, The Center for Great Neighborhoods, ArtsWave, and the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation, invited artists to submit proposals for a public art installation to anchor the 23-acre Covington Central Riverfront site, formerly home to the IRS processing facility. The new neighborhood will feature a restored street grid, office space, housing, retail, and public gathering spaces.

To be considered, proposals were encouraged to:

• Incorporate artifacts salvaged from the IRS complex, such as metal letters, signs, clocks, guardrails, and the cornerstone. • Highlight the history of the site before the IRS facility opened in 1967 or the larger history of Covington. • Celebrate Covington’s identity and ensure the city’s 40,000+ residents feel represented in this new chapter.

“This is a unique opportunity for residents from all over Covington to get to help select a piece of art that will hopefully become a city icon and something Covington will be known for in the future,” said Shannon Ratterman, executive director of The Center for Great Neighborhoods.

Visit thecovky.gov for more information about the Covington Central Riverfront neighborhood.

City of Covington