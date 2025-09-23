EmPath for Autism — Love Without Limits: Jake shares the inspirational story of his journey

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

His trip took close to 9,500 miles. That was 28 years ago. He was four years of age at the time.

He left Sofia, Bulgaria and found an adopted home in Northern Kentucky – Florence, to be exact.

And he didn’t speak a word of English for six months.

Saturday evening, he was the featured speaker at the EmPath for Autism – Love Without Limits. A first-time fundraiser for the 501© (3) non-profit organization that was created just three years ago as a resource for children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The 100-plus guests crammed into the Fueled Collective at 3825 Edwards Road Oakley, for dinner, music and to hear this young man. We’ll call him Jake.

“I was tested and results showed I was autistic in 2020,” Jake told the group. “For me, it was a gift. I was working with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) at the time.”

He said he told his students he was from B Bulgaria and was a Bulgarian. He asked those same students what they were, and where they were from. As a group, he continued, they all said America.

“Yes,” Jake said, “Americans. And as an American you can. You are an Ameri-can.”

The group weas stunned. They listened. They cried. They stood and cheered. This group related to the man who was speaking directly to them. From experience. From his heart.

“It was heartwarming to hear someone with Autism relate to our group with autistic concerns,” Taylor Moore, Foundation Manager for Empath for Autism told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

“Tonight, we wanted to bring people together. To let them know they are not alone. Not to hide Autism, but to be proud and be unified.”

Jake did just that.

He made an impression on Joe and Katie Boehmker, who made the trek from Florence for the event.

“We found out about the fundraiser on Facebook,” they said. “Our daughter of four years — Eliza – was diagnosed with Autism in June.”

The couple said they were ready for their results.

“She had all the signs,” Joe said. “She is a Level 1 Social Need Autistic person and a Level 2 Adaptive Behavior youngster.”

The Empath Family is dedicated to giving back and creating a stronger, more supportive community for future generations – with a special focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

“Every fundraiser, event, and initiative we take on is fueled by one mission,” Moore said. “To empower, support, and protect families living with Autism.”

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by persistent challenges in three key areas:

• Social Communication and Interaction: Difficulty understanding and using social cues, Reduced eye contact and joint attention, Challenges with understanding and expressing emotions, and Difficulties with reciprocal social play.

“We know we can make a difference, and shine a lite,” said Moore, one of just two full-time staffers for Empath for Autism. “Not many people are doing things about this.”

She said the Love Without Limits fundraiser – a first – took about two-to-three months to coordinate. “We said, ‘Let’s do it.’

“And we wanted to make sure families know we love them, and support them in every way possible. It was a family night – out of love.”

And, did we mention about that guest speaker – Jake.

He’s my son.