Florence Rotary features former Sen. John Schickel Sept. 8, looking back at lifetime in public service

Staff report

The Rotary Club of Florence will feature former Senator John Schickel for a firsthand account of Northern Kentucky’s transformation over the last four decades during its regular meeting September 8.

A lifelong public servant and Northern Kentucky leader, Schickel has had a front-row seat to the region’s most pivotal changes. His career that began in law enforcement with the Florence Police Department, where he gained firsthand experience with the challenges and needs of a growing suburban community.

From 1987 to 2001, he served as Boone County Jailer, where he modernized local corrections and witnessed firsthand the impact of the region’s population growth and the rising opioid crisis. He went on to served as a U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Kentucky, a role that gave him federal-level insight into drug enforcement, court security, and the justice system in post-9/11 America.

In 2009, Schickel was elected to the Kentucky Senate, representing Boone County. Over his tenure, he has remained a vocal advocate for law and order, government transparency, and preserving Kentucky’s heritage.

Schickel will his journey, from patrolling the streets of Florence to shaping public policy in Frankfort, covering a wide range of topics, including:

• Starting in the 70’s with his Florence Law Enforcement Days.

• The suburban boom of Northern Kentucky in the 1980s and ’90s

• The evolution of law enforcement and criminal justice in our region

• How federal and state policies shaped local communities

• His personal experiences with the people and events that defined our area

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP online.

The Florence Rotary Club will meet Monday, September 8, at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District offices, located at 22 Spiral Dr in Florence. A lunch buffet will be available at 11:45 with the meeting running from 12-1 p.m.

For anyone unable to attend the in-person meeting, a live stream is available through the Florence Rotary Youtube page. For more information and additional event details, visit www.florencerotary.org