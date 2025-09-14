Government briefs: News from Park Hills, Independence, Boone, Kenton, Covington, Taylor Mill, Lakeside Park

PARK HILLS

A resident of Montague, Mike Box, came to Park Hills City council to complain about the speeding on his street. He said that the speed limit on his street is 15 MPH, and people regularly travel on the street at 60 MPH or more. Box said a couple years ago a neighbor of his was t-boned as he backed out of his driveway. He said he would like to have a radar sign in front of his house, and he would pay half of the cost of a radar sign so that people can realize how dangerous it is for residents on his street to go 60 in a 15 MPH zone. Council agreed that there needs to be a radar sign on his street.

The second reading of an ordinance passed which adjusted the amount of vacation available for a certain amount of years worked.

A municipal order passed which promoted Thomas Bradford to the rank of Sergeant.

INDEPENDENCE

Independence city council listened to the first reading of the ordinance to set the tax rate for the city, but when the second reading comes at a special meeting next Monday, that tax rate could be different. The rate proposed on the first reading is $.194 per $100, but Council member Greg Steffen asked for different rates to be incrementally broken down so that council can see if they would like to go with a different rate.

The proposed real tax rate of $.194 is down from $.22, and Mayor Chris Reinersman stated that the last time the rate was below $.2 was in 2007, so he was proud of the significant drop in the tax rate.

“I’m pretty darned proud,” he stated. “Residents will be paying $20.48 less than in 2020.”

Council accepted the low bid from Ford Development Corporation for $349,120 to get the site in the city’s park ready to have major construction in the creation of a splash pad. Independence Mayor Reinersman said that the entire project is estimated to cost $1.2 million, but the city is still working with local businesses for sponsorships since the grant they applied for was turned down.

Reinersman went on to say he is very excited about the fact that as of now, the single greatest contributor to the tax revenue is employers in the city. He cited numbers for the achievement of the desired goal.

City Administrator Chris Moriconi gave an update on the progress of the additional lane on old Route 17, saying the company, Eaton Asphalt, will be working at night starting next week, closing the road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to add a lane at the intersection. He said the project will take approximately two months to finish.

Moriconi also told council that PDS is working on HB 160 that will go into effect July 1, 2026, which adds qualified manufactured homes to the definition of single family homes.

Three second readings of ordinances award Duke Energy a 10 year contract for gas and electric services, and Owen Electric a ten year franchise contract for electric services within the city.

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County honored the Boone County 4-H Judging Teams at the regular Fiscal Court meeting.

Commissioners passed the second reading of an ordinance providing for a credit of occupational taxes for F and E Aircraft Maintenance as part of an economic development project.

A resolution passed which designates an applicant’s agent for obtaining federal disaster assistance funds.

Another resolution approved a contract with Bobcat Enterprises, Inc, for a skid steer loader from Sourcewell for a price of $51,237.64.

A resolution passed which awarded the bid for construction management services to Pepper Construction for the proposed Emergency Management and Public Safety Communications Center for a cost of $18,000.

A resolution passed which approved a contract modification with Verdantas for the Ky 18 section of Burlington. Instead of four lanes, they will install 3 lanes and a sidewalk, and relocate the curb lane. This will cost $118,400, but there was $38,550 left in the budget so the cost will come out to $79,850 and should start in the spring of next year.

A final resolution authorized the transfer and receipt of real property on lower River Road according to the terms of a previously approved agreement to allow repairs to the road.

Judge Executive Gary Moore announced that former state representative and former commissioner Charlie Walton died on August 29 and his celebration of life was last Saturday.

TAYLOR MILL

Taylor Mill Mayor Dan Bell and commissioners honored Rita Hassler, a longtime and original volunteer firefighter for the Taylor Mill fire department in preparation for the ribbon cutting for the new firehouse on Friday.

Commissioners passed the second reading of an ordinance which set the tax rates for the city. The rate for real property is $.368 per $100, and personal property is $.570 per $100 of assessed value.

The trash collected was approved by commissioners at $245 per dwelling per year.

Commissioners agreed to a Memorandum of Agreement with Kenton County to participate in the community redevelopment fund program. CAO Brian Haney explained that the county will give the city up to $805,500, with the requirement of a 10 percent match for redeveloping properties or purchasing properties.

Approval was given for the cost share agreement with SD-1 for property at 707 Winston Hill for a cost of $1833.33.

Commissioners agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding with NKADD for their regional procurement cooperation.

CAO Haney explained that the city is entering into purchase agreements for three properties, one at 650 South Mason, and two at 675 and 677 Ridge road for costs of $350,000 and $250,000 respectively. Haney said the owners of the properties came to the city to ask if they were interested in buying the properties, and they are currently in negotiations. Due to the program with the county, the county will cover 90 percent of the cost of the properties, and the city will only have to come up with 10 percent. There are no plans as of yet as to what the city would do with the properties.

Commissioners gave approval for the Scott Homecoming parade on September 19, at 5 pm.

COVINGTON

New Covington City Manager Sharmili Reddy gave an overview of the changes that are imminent with the Fourth Street bridge replacement, as well as the Brent Spence overhaul. She said they will be relying on the communities and the businesses to help get through the changes that are expected to last anywhere from 3 to 8 years. She told everyone that they are on top of this situation and promised a timeline of when things will happen. They are thinking of putting together a Bridge the Gap portal where people can go if they have questions or worries. She showed a series of slides that enumerated the different neighborhoods and the various businesses that she wants to contact with any updates on the bridge projects.

LAKESIDE PARK

Applewood resident Paul Rizzo and his attorney came to the regular council meeting to talk about Rizzo’s privacy fence around his pool in his backyard. Privacy fences are not permitted in certain zones in the city, but Rizzo’s backyard abuts a church property, where they have designated the area by the fence to be a play area for children. Rizzo is an amputee and would like to have a text amendment exempting his fence from the rules in the zoning. Mayor Paul Markgraf said they could sit down and discuss the matter in the near future.

Council passed the second reading of an ordinance setting the tax rates at $.240 per $100 of assessed value for real property, $1.481 per $100 for assessed value for personal property, and $ 27.69 per $100 of assessed value for motor vehicles and water craft.

A resolution passed which awarded the bid for crack seal within the city to Riegler Blacktop for a bid of $31,055.

KENTON COUNTY

Kenton County Commissioners approved a memorandum of Agreement between the city of Taylor Mill and the Kenton County Fiscal Court for use of Kenton County Community Redevelopment funds.

Commissioners also approved having Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann execute documents relating to the settlement of the National Opioid litigation.

An executive order passed which approved the appointment of Ike Matthew Lambert as the School Resource office for St Agnes School.

Another executive order approved the appointment of Sharmili Reddy to fill the unexpired term of Brian Dunham to the Transportation Improvement District Board.

Only one resident came to protest the county’s proposed new SRI district.

Erlanger Councilmember Diana Niceley came to give two police officers a compliment for how they handled animal control incidents.