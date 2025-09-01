Government briefs: Roundup of news from Florence, Kenton County, Elsmere and Taylor Mill

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

FLORENCE

Florence city council presented a check for $100,000 to Rick Wurth from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky. These are opioid funds, and there are restrictions on what the funds are used for, but these will be used for mental health and addiction treatment services, and that is definitely an allowed use.

“This $100,000 goes directly to attacking and addressing mental health and addiction treatment services,” Wurth said, explaining that 1 of 3 Kentuckians use a Kentucky medicaid card. “I give you all a profound thank you.”

Council member Lesley Chambers asked Wurth if he will speak to families who have addiction problems and don’t know where to start to address them, or to the schools, like RA Jones, where she said two of the three counselors were cut this year.

Wurth said for people to contact him, and if they don’t have an answer, they will direct people to where they can get information.

There was not a quorum of council, so no business was accomplished.

KENTON COUNTY

Kenton County commissioners watched as Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann presented Jo Martin with the Pioneer Award for her efforts in volunteering to remove tattoos from prisoners, to help them to re-enter society, and for her years of volunteering in the county.

Commissioners agreed to set the tax rates at 11.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, 16 cents per $100 for personal tax, and 15.8 cents per $100 of assessed value for motor vehicles.

“This is the fifth year of cutting taxes, and the fourth year of the tax being below compensating rate,” said Knochelmann. “I don’t know if that has ever been done. It’s great news.”

The second reading of another ordinance was held which will establish traffic control on two unincorporated roads, Pruett and Hempfling, which will now have signs limiting speed to 35 MPH.

ELSMERE

Elsmere city council passed four Municipal orders at their regular council meeting. Two of the orders allow two 2017 Ford Explorer cruisers to go to the Sadieville Police and the Prestonsburg Police.

Mayor Marty Lenhof was happy about the move.

“By the time we take everything off the cars, we really don’t make a lot of money,” he explained. “They really appreciate it, and it is nice to meet them when they come up here.”

Another Municipal order specified certain surplus property to go to public auction, and more surplus property to go for destruction.

The first reading of an ordinance amended the amounts on the citywide loan program, making the limit $15,000 instead of $10,000.

The next two ordinances had first readings which repealed the Alcohol Beverage Control, and re-established the alcohol Beverage Control respectively, because Attorney Greg Voss said there were so many changes in the law it was just easier to get rid of the old law and write a new one.

A final first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s code of Ethics, Chapter 39.

TAYLOR MILL

Taylor Mill commissioners discussed setting the tax rate for the city for the year at the caucus meeting Wednesday morning. CAO Brian Haney provided the necessary information on determining the rate, and the city will hold a special meeting on September 3 at ten am to hold a first reading on the rates.

Commissioners are expected to take the compensating rate of $.368 per $1000 of assessed value, which is down from $.372 per $1000 of assessed value.

Commissioners discussed how to proceed with the Wayman Branch retention pond engineering study. They believe that modifications to the pond would reduce the amount of storm water during heavy rain events, because that water affects the homes on Vincent Drive.

Commissioners are considering the cost of an engineering study which is required to make recommendations to KYTC.

City Attorney Jack Gatlin led commissioners in a discussion on HB 160 regarding manufactured homes, and how it will affect zoning in the city when the bill takes effect in July of 2026. The city staff will contact Planning and Development Services who will be assisting the cities in updating their zoning codes.