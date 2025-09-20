KCTCS regents approve two-year budget request, including addtional funds for capital improvements

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents approved the 2026-28 biennial budget request, which includes additional funding to support operations and capital improvements for the system of 16 community colleges.

The operating request totals nearly $238 million in 2026-27 and $272 million in 2027-28.

This represents a 7.2% increase in the first year and a 22% increase in the second. The request includes inflationary base funding adjustments, debt service and operating funds to support capital projects, and increased performance funding distributions as proposed by the Council on Postsecondary Education.

The performance funding request includes an increase of $31.9 million in 2026-27, which would bring total funds to $145 million if funded. For the second year, the increase includes $35.2 million for a total of $160 million in performance funding.

On the capital side, the request calls for 67 projects across the system, totaling nearly $662 million. The proposal was based on the system’s six-year capital plan compiled from college requests that were submitted through a strategic needs analysis according to state guidelines. The projects encompass a wide range of facility needs, including asset preservation, new construction, maintenance, renovation, campus security, capital equipment, and information technology equipment.

The Kentucky General Assembly will consider the budget request during next year’s legislative session.

In action items, the board:

• Approved the internal audit plan for 2025-26.

• Authorized two capital constructions projects — the Owensboro Community and Technical College roof replacement and the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College culinary arts relocation.

• Approved the use of the alternative delivery method proposed as Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity for certain capital construction projects under $1 million and where the Office for Facilities Support Services determines it is in the best interest of the system.

• Ratified personnel actions.

• Approved KCTCS President Ryan Quarles’ vision and goals for 2025-26 and the process for his evaluation.

• Approved an antisemitism policy as required by Senate Joint Resolution 55 (2025).

• Approved the President and Faculty Evaluation Process Resolution ensuring compliance with House Bill 424 (2025).

• Ratified colleges’ candidates for credentials.

Meeting materials and reports are available on the KCTCS website. The next board of regents meeting will be held Dec. 4-5 at the system office.