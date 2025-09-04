KDE accepting nominations for 2025-2026 KY Education Support Staff Professional Award

The Kentucky Department of Education has opened the nomination window for the 2025-2026 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award.

The top two nominees will also be considered for the national 2026 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. Enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), the RISE Award recognizes classified school employees who have displayed exemplary service to students in pre-kindergarten through high school.

From driving students to school or preparing their meals, to working with partner agencies to ensure essential needs are met, classified employees serve in a variety of vital – and often overlooked – roles.

“Our schools simply could not function without our classified employees. I know throughout my career, I have been helped many, many times by dedicated and caring education support staff,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher. “This is an opportunity to shine a light on those who are ‘all in’ when it comes to ensuring our students have the safest and healthiest environments in which to learn.”

Eligible candidates must work in any of the following occupational specialties: paraprofessional, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades.

Nominees must illustrate excellence in each of the following areas:

• Work performance

• School and community involvement

• Leadership and commitment

• Local support (from co-workers, school administrators, community members, etc.)

• Enhancement of classified school employees’ image in the community and in schools

The nomination period will close at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 2. Each nominator can submit up to two candidates for consideration.

Ten individuals have received the Kentucky Education Support Staff Award since it was established in 2020 by Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

Kim Frank, a school administrative assistant at Latonia Elementary School and Sam Graham, a Taylor County bus driver, received the 2024-2025 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award.

“The contributions of our classified employees to every school district in this state are immeasurable. Their hard work and dedication is more than just noticed, it’s appreciated,” Coleman said. “I am pleased to have helped establish the award to recognize these employees and give them the appreciation that they deserve.”

“These team members are essential to our schools and our children, and I am proud we have found a way to recognize their impact,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m excited to see the new nominations and thank these dedicated Kentuckians for their hard work and commitment to our kids and our future.”

Beshear and Coleman have put together a committee of key education stakeholders who will review and score this year’s nominations.

Beshear will forward the names of the top two classified employees to USED as Kentucky’s nominees for the national RISE Award by Nov. 1. U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon will select a single classified employee from among all nominees to receive the national 2026 RISE Award.

Kentucky Department of Education