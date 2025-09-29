KSO’s begins 31st year of free Education Outreach Series of music education in NKY, Greater Cincinnati

As the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra (KSO) opens its 34th season in October, it also begins its 31st year offering schools and school-aged children ages 9-17 free music education opportunities. As a former high school band director in the 1980s, KSO music director James R. Cassidy believes it is important for all students and teachers to have access to professional musicians and great music, as the KSO embraces its mission — to make the symphonic music and the concert experience attractive, accessible and affordable.

“I never thought that cost should determine whether a school or a student could attend KSO education offerings” Since the Fall of 1995, the KSO has performed for 256 individual schools and 162,862 students from 31 counties all admission free,” Cassidy said. “Thanks to supportive, education-focused foundations, corporate sponsors, agencies and collaborative partners like Seven Hill Church (Florence), where the KSO now performs these weekday morning shows.

The KSO fashions all of its programming around acentral theme or idea which elicits curiosity, nostalgia, whimsy etc. For elementary school students “Getting to Know You” — a song from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I — is the title of a program that focuses on the instruments of the orchestra, exploring instrument familes — woodwinds, brass, percussion, strings — and sections — flutes, trumpets, celli, etc. — Composers include Mozart, Rossini, Copland, and Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.

The KSO bi-annually alternates this program with “Back in My Day,” a chronological survey of the history of the orchestra and its music, beginning with Handel’s Water Music through John Williams theme to NBC’s Sunday Night Football. In between the orchestra plays Haydn by candle light, features a 6th grade violin prodigy (Bruch Violin Concerto), and accompanies a snippet of a 21st century film, as the orchestra grows and traverses multiple generations, hence the title. On October 21 and 22 the KSO performs “Back in My Day”.

In February, Black history month, the 10-pc KSO Newport Ragtime Band becomes the story teller, tracing the roots of America’s popular music heritage from ragtime through blues and early jazz (1898-1933). Middle and high school students are introduced to the lives and works of composer musicians — who were sons of former slaves — weaving a story of innovation and perseverance through their education and talents, which directly influenced the music that followed through the decades to today. Several of these important artists lived in Cincinnati, making an inspiring local connection with music that also encourages audience participation.

“The program was outstanding! We always love bringing our students to experience incredible musicians and learn about the rich jazz history of our region.” — Mark Quintero, Mt Healthy Jr High The KSO’s Brass Quintet dubbed the Men in Black Quintet (M.I.B.) after the film franchise dress the part and visit three area high schools in April/May for concerts and possible workshops with their band programs. Schools TBA. To inquire — info@kyso.org). The program Musical Metallurgy examines the 500-year history of brass instruments employed in music. Even the Neuralizer (the “flashy-thingy”) makes an appearance, not to erase, but to reinforce what the students have learned.

All KSO Education Outreach performances are admission free for all public, parochial and private schools. Each live performance includes a Q&A session that allows students and teachers an opportunity to ask musicians on stage a question. The KSO live-streams (free) the elementary school and Rags to Riches programs.

To register on line for in person or live stream performances, visit kyso.org.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra