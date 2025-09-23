KY Division of Surplus Property to hosts online auction for transportation equipment Oct. 8-21

The state’s Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties (DSP) announced an online auction of heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction will begin Monday, Oct. 13, at 8 a.m., and close on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 10 p.m.

This year’s annual public auction will again be conducted online. Inspection of auction items may be conducted onsite from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., without an appointment. All items are located at the KYTC Division of Equipment, 1239 Wilkinson Blvd. in Frankfort.

“With this auction, we are making sure the heavy equipment that was previously funded by public dollars does not go to waste,” said Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary Holly M. Johnson. “The public can buy this equipment and put it to use for years to come, making this a great win-win.”

Heavy duty trucks, snowplows, tractors, mowers, assorted parts and equipment and more are available for public purchase. To view items, register to bid and read the auction terms and conditions, visit here.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support projects at KYTC and DSP. The surplus heavy equipment auction generated more than $2.2 million in revenue in 2023 and $2.6 million in 2024.

“We strive to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars – not just in how we spend, but also in how we manage the state’s assets,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “Our annual auction is a smart way to recycle public funds and reinvest the revenue in modern equipment, which helps us provide better transportation services to better serve Kentuckians.”

An 8% buyer’s premium will be added to all final bids. Payments must be received by DSP before close of business on Oct. 24. No payment extensions will be granted, and all sales are final.

The shipping and removal of purchased items is the sole responsibility of the buyer. Property may be picked up beginning Oct. 27 through Oct. 31. The pickup schedule will be provided along/with invoices for payment. No property will be released without a stamped, paid invoice from DSP.

The state surplus property program disposes of excess federal and state government surplus property in the best interest of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its citizens in the most cost-efficient manner possible. The program seeks to promote and facilitate the sustainable reuse of surplus property by state and local governments and qualifying nonprofit entities. DSP is self-sustaining and its operations are solely funded by revenues generated by the surplus property program. The division receives no General Fund appropriations.

Visit the Division of Surplus Properties website to learn more about the surplus property program and to sign up for notification of future sales.

Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet