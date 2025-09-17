Peter Nerone appreciates expanse, history, majesty of Devou Park — hopes more families get involved

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Peter Nerone learned his lessons well – and it shows.

“My two high school teachers – Paul Lammemeier and Tom Meyer – planted the seeds in me,” he told the Covington Rotary Club at recent meeting.

Lammemeier taught community service programs when Nerone attended St. Xavier High School – and Meyer was the one who kept “counseling us that a seed has been planted and we need to let it grow,” Nerone recalled.

That seed was planted and for Nerone, and it has been growing the past 15 years as the Devou Park Advisory Committee-Chairperson and board member of Devou Properties.

All you need to do is listen – and you’ll hear his love as well as the history of the 505-acre park in the city of Covington.

“Devou Park was a gift of the Devou Family to the City of Covington to establish a public park in 1910,” he said a matter-factly, without notes. “The Covington Rotary was the first civic group to invest in improving Devou Park. It has been roughly 100 years since Rotary established Rotary Grove and began planting trees to honor deceased members.”

And Nerone simply wants more kids to get involved in the park.

“We need to let them know of the wonders of Devou Park.”

That might be easier said than done, what with the amenities the park has to offer.

With the 16 miles of natural surface trails, 18 holes of traditional golf, 18 holes of disc golf, the Behringer-Crawford Museum, Drees Pavilion, Devou Golf & Event Center, Concert Bowl and bandshell, beautiful overlook, and several shelters and playgrounds including NaturePlay, Nerone calls the park – “The Emerald in the crown of the Queen City.

“We are blessed to have many incredible parks in our community, but Devou is a rare entity with so many amenities.”

The Park’s history began with early settlers before becoming the Devou family’s extensive estate, purchased in the 1860s from the Montague family and expanded over the years. In 1910, their sons, Charles and William, donated the 505-acre property to the City of Covington for a public park with the stipulation that Charles could live in the family home until his death.

The park officially opened, featuring a new bandshell built during the Great Depression through a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project, and the Devou Family Home was preserved to become the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

“The Overlook Area,” Nerone said, “with its beautiful views, picnic bench and pergola, was remodeled by Ralph Drees’ foundation and family.”

But Peter, why such love for a park?

“It is very important to keep the city vibrant,” he said, “and it is great for our economic impact, as visitors from as far as 150 miles visit all the time.”

The highlights of Devou Park:

• Memorial Overlook: At Devou Park’s highest peak, just beyond Drees Pavilion, the wooded landscape opens to reveal a breathtaking panorama of Cincinnati and Covington. • Devou Park Golf Course: The 6,091-yard layout offers zoysia fairways and bent grass greens. • Behringer-Crawford Museum: Committed to preserving the rich culture and heritage of Northern Kentucky. The museum features an assortment of memorabilia collected by William Behringher, a Covington native and avid traveler, as well as exhibits focused on natural history, archaeology, geology, transportation, and immigration, and visual and performing arts. • NaturePlay: An innovative new play space where kids are inspired to explore nature while learning about the region’s heritage and pioneer settlements. It is located behind the Behringer-Crawford Museum. • Backcountry Trails: A haven for hikers, mountain bikers and anyone seeking a retreat from, the hustle and bustle of the city -15 miles of secluded tracks through the rolling landscape of Devou Park. • Paved Trails: Perfect for exploring through the entire park – past Prisoners Lake, Rotary Grove Memorial and other landmarks. • Band Shell: Opened in 1939 form music, art, theater and outdoor events.

“We’re hoping to get the high schools involved with band competitions in the shell sometime soon,” Nerone said.

And in closing, Nerone really hit home.

“Just think,” he joked, “How many people made their marriage vows – and how many children that followed – all occurring in Devou Park.”

Truly a place to do it all.