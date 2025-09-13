Pickle and Wiener Fest, benefiting NKY Special Olympics athletes, set for Sept. 27 in Erlanger

The Pickle and Wiener Fest will returns this fall to raise funds for Special Olympics athletes in Northern Kentucky.

Guests can enjoy free pickles and hot dogs, plus additional food, fun and live music all in support of the programs and activities of Special Olympics Kentucky, Region 7. Founded in 2012 by former Kentucky State Senator John Schickel, the event will be held on Saturday, September 27, from noon-5 p.m. at Erlanger Lions Park, 5996 Belair Park Drive in Florence.

A new addition this year is a pickleball tournament, set for Tuesday, September 23, at Sports of All Sorts in Florence. Sports of All Sorts has donated court time, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics of Northern Kentucky. The tournament is limited to the first 18 men and 18 women who register. Entry is $30 per player. Players should call or text 859-512-1705 to register.

“Special Olympics of Northern Kentucky is powered entirely by volunteers and their fundraising efforts,” said Schickel. “Every dollar raised goes directly back into providing year-round training, competitions and life-changing opportunities for our athletes. Special Olympics of Northern Kentucky receives no government funding. That’s why events like the Pickleball Tournament and the Pickle and Wiener Fest are so important. Whether you donate to the silent auction, purchase a raffle ticket or become a sponsor, your support directly impacts the lives of Special Olympians in our community.”

Highlights of the Pickle and Wiener Fest include music by the Lazy River Band, mingling with several United States Senate candidates and a bourbon tasting by New Riff Distillery alongside the event’s signature drink the Schickel’s Bourbon Pickleback.

The festivities will also feature a silent auction, split the pot, and raffles, including $500 in gasoline donated by Shell Oil’s Greg Schrand and $1,200 in restaurant gift cards.

Adnission to the event is free admission and open to the public and will be held rain or shine. Prices vary for drinks, raffle tickets, and silent auction items.

For sponsorship information or to donate to the event contact John Schickel at 859-628-5150.

Pickle and Wiener Fest