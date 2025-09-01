Prep Football Flashback: Dixie Heights quarterback’s big game started team’s record-setting winning streak

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Dixie Heights senior quarterback Drew Moore scored four of his team’s seven rushing touchdowns during a 48-21 victory over Beechwood on Friday, Sept. 5, 2014, that started a record-setting winning streak.

The Colonels ended up rushing for 353 yards with Moore picking up 97 and senior running back Luke Zajac getting 108. Moore also completed 5 of 11 passes for 123 yards, including a 57-yard strike to senior Gunther Faeth in the second quarter that ended with their team holding a 28-7 lead.

“We needed this big time,” Moore said after the win. “My confidence is sky high now, and I just hope everyone is with me.”

Dixie Heights won its next 12 games to reach the Class 6A state championship game for the first time. In the team’s first four playoff games, the closest margin was 24 points.

The Colonels lost to Louisville Trinity, 47-14, in the state championship game, but they posted a best-ever 13-2 record under coach Dave Brossart.

Moore finished the season with a combined total of 3,036 yards (1,791 rushing, 1,245 passing) and scored a team-high 28 touchdowns. Zajac had 1,354 yards rushing and 253 yards receiving.

Here’s a look at other high school football games involving Northern Kentucky teams played between Sept. 7-13 over the last five decades.

Friday, Sept. 1, 2000 — With 48 seconds left in the game, Simon Kenton defensive lineman Mike McDonald stopped a Dixie Heights running back from reaching the end zone on a fourth-down play from the 3-yard line to clinch a 15-9 win for the Pioneers. Simon Kenton scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 65-yard drive that ended with Daniel Morrison’s 4-yard run into the end zone.

Friday, Sept. 3, 1982 — Junior running back Shayne Beckett carried the ball across the goal line from 5 yards out and Greg Fleming kicked the extra-point to give Boone County a 13-6 lead against Conner in the second series of overtime plays.

A pass interception by Boone County senior defensive back Vern Robbins ended Conner’s first overtime possession and the Cougars weren’t able to get the ball into the end zone after the tie-breaking touchdown by Beckett.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 1991 — An extra-point kick by Cam Jacobs in overtime decided the outcome in Newport Central Catholic’s 7-6 win over Newport. After four scoreless quarters, NewCath quarterback Jerry Iles threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Dan Atwood. Newport then scored on a 10-yard pass from Brian Renaker to Chad Dant, but the extra-point kick attempt failed.

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 — Beechwood junior quarterback Clay Hayden threw for 479 yards and seven touchdowns during his team’s 49-48 overtime win against Dixie Heights. It was Hayden’s 10-yard TD pass to Luke Erdman and Carson Lair’s point-after kick that put the Tigers ahead. After Dixie Heights scored a touchdown on its overtime possession, the Colonels’ two-point conversion run was stopped short of the goal line.