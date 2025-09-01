Registration now open for NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit November 5 at NKU

The Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative’s Regional Summit will return to Northern Kentucky University Student Union Wednesday, November 5.

The all-day conference, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., is designed to uplift women at every stage of their careers — from rising professionals to seasoned leaders and entrepreneurs. Attendees will hear from keynote speakers who will share their experiences, engage during interactive breakout sessions, and gain insights to elevate leadership, alongside hundreds of professionals gathered for guidance and growth in their vocations.

The event will be emceed by Dr. Jordyne Carmack, founder and CEO of AuthentiLead.

Regional Summit speakers are:

• Afternoon Keynote: Patrice Borders , AmplifyEI founder and CEO. A transformational executive coach, Borders has a foundation in employment law and human capital consulting. She crafted the 7 Keys to Emotional Intelligence, a framework that guides individuals toward intentional action, and will be presenting “Feel. Lead. Thrive: Unlocking the 7 Keys to Your Emotional Genius.” She also co-authored the Amazon bestseller Micro Shift. Her reach spans Fortune 100 companies, Am Law 100 firms, and national nonprofits.

• Morning Keynote: Candace McGraw , retired CVG Airport CEO. McGraw served as chief executive officer of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) from July 2011 until her retirement in July 2025. She currently serves as chair of the Airports Council International World Board. Additionally, she serves on several corporate and state-wide boards and is the chair of the 2025 United Way Community Campaign.

Breakout sessions:

• Reclaim your Time: Simple Ways to Use AI at Work and at Home presented by Rachel Jones, commercial insurance advisor at Newman & Tucker Insurance. Jones has more than 15 years of experience in business development and leadership. She has a passion for helping women build careers by reclaiming time, energy, and focus where it matters most.

• The 5% Rule of Being presented by Tarita Preston, founder of Tarita Preston Coaching. With a passion for people and purpose, Preston has held an array of positions in and outside of the United States. She was an HR Business Partner for General Electric, worked as a Parliamentary Assistant in the UK Parliament, an English teacher in South Korea, and more. She has been named a 2025 Cincinnati Business Courier 40 under 40 awardee.

• From Snooze to Spark: A Guide to Meetings that Matter presented by Catherine Salzman, director at Heartwood Strategies. Salzman has nearly 20 years of experience in market research, marketing, strategy, and data journalism. Prior to her current position, Salzman has held positions at Nielsen, Empower, and Seed Strategy.

• Build your Brand: 5 Steps to Create a Personal Brand and Share it with the World presented by Anna Wright, VP of marketing and communications at Prysmian. Wright is a former TV news anchor and reporter, working at several stations throughout the Midwest, including anchoring “Good Morning Cincinnati” with Local 12. She’s worked with Johnson & Johnson, Dinsmore & Shohl, Northern Kentucky University, and more. She’s a member of the BE NKY Growth Partnership Board of Directors and is chair of the Marketing Committee, serves on the Executive Committee for Making Strides for Breast Cancer and is on the WI Annual Breakfast Committee.

Closing session panel:

• Moderator Katie Elbisser, executive director at Karen Wellington Foundation, has more than 18 years of experience in ad, music, beer, and nonprofit industries. She’s worn many hats over the years, including brand experience manager, festival coordinator, music promoter, and an event specialist. She has a passion for helping women living with breast cancer take a break and live life to the fullest. • Karen Bosse, principal at Bosse Consulting, LLC, is a certified yoga instructor, Reiki Master, energy healer, and wellness coach. She’s a survivor of life-threatening illnesses and near-death experiences. She wants to help people reclaim their health, elevate their life satisfaction, and make a positive impact in the world. • Jacque Saltsman, founder and CEO at Wildly Rising, has over 20 years of experience in leadership development and organizational growth. She’s a Professional Certified Coach, a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach, among other certifications. Her work helps leaders embrace their natural evolution, shed resistance, and unlock full potential. • Shelley Volpenhein, director of Sales and Assistant Teaching Professor at Haile College of Business, Northern Kentucky University, is passionate about building lasting relationships and crafting memorable experiences. She’s formerly the Director of Season Tickets for the Cincinnati Reds, spending nearly 20 years developing creative strategies to grow the fan base.

“Each year, the Regional Summit unites hundreds of women dedicated to elevating their personal and professional lives,” said NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative director, Holly Nibert. “This event embodies the Women’s Initiative motto of ‘Connect, Grow, Achieve’ by bringing together and empowering women at every stage of their careers. Our speakers bring diverse, thought-provoking topics to the table, ensuring there’s something valuable for everyone. We want attendees to leave feeling inspired, equipped with new tools, and having formed meaningful connections. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to this year’s Regional Summit.”

Registration is required online in advance of the event and is $180 for NKY Chamber members, $200 for future members, $170 for NKYP, free with NKYP Event Pass. Table Sponsorships are $2,000 and include a table of ten. To register or for more information, visit www.NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce