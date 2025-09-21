Royal Prom guests get red carpet experience at 11th annual event at Crossroads Church

By Andy Furman

NKYTribune staff writer

Mission accomplished. For the 11th time at Crossroads Church in Florence.

The event – The Royal Prom.

The mission – To believe in the humanity of all individuals and that every person is a gift to the world. They believe all individuals can contribute to the community regardless of talent, intellect, or ability.

The host – Young Life Capernaum. Their goal, to impact the individual, the family, and then the community, In Capernaum, they reach out to adolescents and young adults of every ability level, loving them just the way they are with a vision for who they can become.

All boxes were checked as some 250 individuals with intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disabilities walked the red carpet, Friday evening outside Crossroads Church.

“Two hundred fifty is our limit,” volunteer Dan Stewart told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “The 250 guests each have a buddie to walk the carpet with them.”

It was a sight to behold.

“We recruit the buddies from area high schools,” said Stewart, whose wife Marlene has served as Royal Prom Coordinator since its inception, 11 years ago. “We’ve built quite the pool of buddies over the years.”

The Prom is the highlight of their program for Capernaum-aged students – 14-to-22, says Stewart.

“We love that mission, and it’s a super important age group.”

The Red Carpet Walk is just the beginning of the evening. The group lined up in the Crossroads parking lot — in the heat -– as they walked side-by-side and were introduced one-by-one by former Cincinnati Bengal, Rey Maualuga.

The program included a sit-down dinner, talent show, and assembly program followed by a dance and games. In-between there were photo shoots.

“The Royal Prom is a free event,” Stewart said. “There is a registration process, and we fill up quickly.”

Stewart says it brings the community together – and the free admission for the guests is made possible by the 43 companies, business owners, and churches that help support the event.

Young Life leaders have the privilege of knowing and sharing their lives with teenagers and young adults with disabilities, he says. While all Young Life activities are open to every high school student, many Young Life areas have dedicated programs for students and young adults with disabilities, typically referred to as Young Life Capernaum Ministries.

Young Life Capernaum gives young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities the chance to experience fun and adventure, to develop fulfilling friendships and to challenge their limits while building self-esteem through club, camp and other activities.

And The Royal Prom would even make Hollywood envious.