Ryle senior leads team to Region 7 girls golf title; Campbell County senior wins Region 8 boys tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle senior Anika Okuda topped the leaderboard with a two-over-par 73 at the Region 7 girls golf tournament on Monday at the Kenton County Pioneer course.

This is first time that Okuda has been region medalist after finishing second the last two years and sixth in 2022. Her winning score was one stroke better than Maria Penaranda of Notre Dame and Tatjana Andracenko of Dixie Heights.

Ryle claimed its second consecutive Region 7 girls team title with a 313 total and Notre Dame placed second at 347.

Both of those teams advance to the first round of the state tournament to be played next week at Pendleton Hills Country Club.

Andracenko heads the list of 10 individual state qualifiers from Region 7. Last year, she tied for second in the first round and tied for 11th in the state championship tournament.

In the Region 8 boys tournament on Monday, Campbell County senior Talen Beane was medalist with a four-over 75 and Newport Central Catholic placed second behind Henry County in the team standings to qualify for the first round of the state tournament next week at Pendleton Hills Country Club.

NewCath junior Ben Fassler and Evan Himmelsbach both shot 76 to finish in a three-way tie for second place on the leaderboard. The scores for their teammates were Alex Tracy 81, Alex Bacon 89 and Gabe Waggoner 99.

The individual state qualifiers from Region 8 include Beane, Highlands senior Alex Race 78, Brossart sophomore Derek Bezold 80 and Highlands senior Abram Kees 83.

The Region 7 boys tournament at Boone Links and Region 8 girls tournament at Eagle Creek will be played on Tuesday.

REGION 7 GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Ryle golfers — Anika Okuda 73, Elizabeth Dickson 78, Morgan Poe 78, Lacey Wilson 84, Piper Aschermann 89.

Notre Dame golfers — Maria Penaranda 74, Teagan Kruer 85, Riley Pope 89, Caroline Bohman 99, Mylah Jasper 107.

Individual state qualifers — Tatjana Andracenko (Dixie Heights) 74, Kendal Raney (Conner) 78, Sofia Seals (St. Henry) 83, Reese Anthony (St. Henry) 81, Addison Vonhandorf (Walton-Verona) 86, Ari Burton (St. Henry) 87, Annabelle Waltenberg (Cooper) 87, Jayden Ramler (Boone County) 90, Ellie Stamm (Beechwood) 91, Alexis Fassbender (St. Henry) 92),