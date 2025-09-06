Sixth annual Ethan’s Purpose 5K September 13 at North Pointe Elementary in Hebron

The 6th Annual Ethan’s Purpose 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, September 13 at North Pointe Elementary in Hebron.

Activities begin at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. followed by an award ceremony for the top finishers.

In addition to the race, the day will be packed with fun, family friendly activities – including face painting, a selfie booth, Mindfulness Station, creative balloon artist, food, drinks, and music. New additions this year include a Fun Run for kids, and Remembrance Signs to honor those lost to suicide.

There will be more than 10 community partner resource tables, offering valuable information about services available in the community to support mental health and wellness.

Celebrate and honor the lives of those lost to suicide, while also supporting the survivors who carry on. Mental illness and suicide know no boundaries, and it is vital to continue raising awareness – reminding others that they are seen, they are heard, and they truly matter.

Ethan’s Purpose was founded in 2018 after Richard and Debbie Zegarra experienced the heartbreaking loss of their beloved son, Ethan, to suicide. Since its inception, Ethan’s Purpose has made a lasting impact in our community by providing suicide prevention training to more than 520 teachers and school administrators, offering counseling to over 335 students, and reaching more than 5,700 students through Ethan’s Challenge – a mental health and suicide awareness program. Most recently, Ethan’s Purpose donated $100,000 to Boone County Schools to implement the Hope Squad peer-to-peer suicide prevention program in every middle and high school for the next three years.

Ethan’s Purpose