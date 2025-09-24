Survey shows shoppers aren’t spooked by economy with prices expected to increase this Halloween

Although nearly four in five Americans (79%) are anticipating price increases this fall specifically due to tariffs, Kentucky retailers have stocked their shelves for what industry experts predict will be a record Halloween shopping season.

A just released National Retail Federation (NRF) survey forecasts that consumers nationwide will spend an all-time high of $13.1 billion ($114.45 per person) around the popular October holiday — topping the previous record of $12.2 billion ($108.24 per person) in 2023. Total spending for Halloween has steadily climbed over the past decade, nearly doubling from $6.9 billion in 2015.

“Despite the current unsettled economic environment, it is encouraging to see that families are continuing to prioritize treasured traditions and community celebrations,” said Tod Griffin, president of the Kentucky Retail Federation (KRF). “Hardworking local retailers are fully stocked with all the specialty items that young — and young-at-heart — Kentuckians need for a safe, fun, and festive Halloween.”

The NRF survey projects this year’s most popular Halloween purchases to be: candy (96%), decorations (78%), costumes (71%), and greeting cards (38%).

Respondents listed their preferred go-to shopping destinations for the season as: discount stores (42%), specialty Halloween/costume stores (31%), and online sites (31%). Discount stores saw a five- percentage point increase this year, up from 37% in 2024.

Early shopping remains popular, with nearly half of consumers (49%) starting in September or sooner. The main reasons people gave for shopping early included: looking forward to fall (44%), Halloween being a favorite holiday (37%), not wanting to miss out on desired items (33%), and seeking to avoid the stress of last-minute shopping (33%).

Total spending for Halloween costumes this year is expected to reach $4.3 billion. The top-ranked children’s costumes for 2025 are: Spider-Man, princesses, witches, ghosts, and superheroes. The most popular costumes among adults are: witches, vampires, pirates, cats, and Batman. And pet owners listed their furry friends’ favorites as: pumpkins, hot dogs, bumblebees, ghosts, and superheroes.

The leading sources of Halloween inspiration continue to be: online searches (37%), within a retail store or costume shop (27%), and friends and family (21%).

NRF’s survey, conducted Sept. 2-9, polled 8,045 consumers nationwide about their Halloween shopping plans.

“October marks the official start of the holiday season for retailers — their busiest time of year by far,” said Griffin. “They have been diligently planning and ordering ahead for months now to minimize any inventory disruptions due to tariffs.”

