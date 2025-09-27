Time slots starting to take shape on University of Kentucky men’s basketball schedule

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

As the men’s basketball season draws near, the Kentucky basketball schedule is becoming clearer.

The dates have long been established on the schedule, now the times for most of the team’s games are beginning to take shape.

Kentucky’s exhibition game against Purdue has been set for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network. Other times announced this week included a 6:30 p.m. tipoff against Michigan State on Nov. 18 in the State Farm Champions Classic in New York.

The Wildcats will play the final game of the day in the ACC/SEC Challenge against North Carolina on Dec. 2 at 9:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Three days later, the Wildcats will take on Gonzaga at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The team’s showdown against Indiana will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Rupp Arena.

A week later on Dec. 20, Kentucky will face Rick Pitino and St. John’s at 12:30 p.m. in the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Kentucky will face Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Other times and television designations will be established at a later date.