Acendion Collective breaks ground on Cityview Station Apartment community in Ludlow

Acendion Collective broke ground on Cityview Station Apartments in Ludlow, a 273-unit luxury multifamily community that will bring high-end riverfront living and significant new investment to Northern Kentucky.

“Breaking ground on Cityview Station is a proud moment for our team,” said David Spaulding, president of Acendion Collective. “Our team is committed to creating a place that reflects Ludlow’s unique character, supports local vitality, and enhances the entire neighborhood.”

The development, strategically located off Highway Avenue near Interstates 71/75, will feature three, four- and five-story buildings designed to capture views of downtown Cincinnati and the Ohio River.

Plans call for a resort-style pool, expansive exterior courtyard, top level city view community space, co-working lounge and library, expansive fitness center, dog park, private garages and individual storage units.

Approximately 400 on-site parking spaces are included.

Construction begins this month with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

​​”From the beginning, our mission has been to create communities that add lasting value,” said Greg Fischer, chairman of The Fischer Group. “Cityview Station builds on that vision by providing high-quality residences and thoughtful design that will benefit Ludlow and its residents for years to come.”

City officials joined Acendion leaders and community partners at the ceremonial event, which included renderings of the project and a symbolic “first dig.”

Leasing is expected to begin four to six months before the first units are delivered.

Acendion Collective